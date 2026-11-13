Nvidia Ousts CEO Jensen Huang Following Multiple Affair Scandals

Nvidia removed CEO Jensen Huang after revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and a subordinate. The decision triggered a 14% stock plunge and raised fears about the global AI market stability.

Nvidia has officially removed its chief executive officer Jensen Huang from his position following a series of severe personal scandals that have shaken the technology giant. The board of directors made the decision after public reports confirmed that Huang had engaged in extramarital affairs with multiple women, including an individual alleged to be a Chinese spy and an Nvidia executive.

The Board's Deliberation and Immediate Triggers

Senior leadership at Nvidia faced a difficult decision regarding the future of the co-founder, whose company value is tied closely to his public image. The board met on Wednesday to discuss the situation, but news broke during the gathering that Huang had engaged in a second affair with Kimberly Powell, the vice president of healthcare at the firm.

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Video footage captured Huang being affectionate with Powell at a hotel in San Jose, California. This incident added a significant workplace policy violation to the existing controversy involving Alice Huang, who was identified by the New York Times as a suspected spy. Sources indicated that company executives were already aware of the relationship with Powell before it became public knowledge.

Specific Allegations and Policy Violations

The allegations against Huang involve distinct violations of both national security concerns and internal corporate conduct. The first controversy centered on his relationship with Alice Huang, an alleged agent working for the Chinese Communist Party. The second involved a sexual relationship with a subordinate, which directly contravened Nvidia's strict rules regarding professional relationships between bosses and employees.

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Nvidia security staff reportedly attempted to manage the leak of the video by asking the bystander who filmed the encounter to sign a non-disclosure agreement. When The New York Times contacted Jensen Huang on Wednesday to discuss the allegations, he refused to engage and ended the call.

Market Reaction and Financial Fallout

The removal of the CEO has had immediate and severe consequences for the financial markets. Nvidia shares plummeted by as much as 14 percent following the announcement of his departure. This drop reflects growing anxiety among investors regarding the stability of tech giants and whether the artificial intelligence sector is experiencing a financial bubble.

Some industry insiders view the ousting as inevitable given the severity of the scandals. A senior Trump official expressed grim concerns about the broader economic impact, suggesting that the global economy could suffer significantly from the loss of Huang. Nvidia shares had previously been a major pillar supporting market values due to the company's dominance in the AI chip industry.

Impact on Operations and Leadership Transition

Jensen Huang has been central to the success of Nvidia for over 30 years, acting as the primary driver behind the company's AI chip innovations. His departure creates a significant leadership vacuum at a firm that employs 42,000 people. The board described Huang's contributions as profound, acknowledging his role in generating trillions of dollars in shareholder value.

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Reports from Reuters indicated a third alleged intimate relationship with an unnamed Nvidia employee emerged just hours after the announcement of his ousting. The sudden loss of the CEO has shifted the narrative for the 63-year-old former tech superstar, who was once celebrated as a visionary leader in Taiwan and globally.