Nvidia names ex‑prosecutor to probe CEO Huang's affair with suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia hired former prosecutor Joon H. Kim to investigate CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, a scandal that could impact the company's stock before quarterly earnings.

Nvidia announced that its board has engaged Joon H. Kim, a former U.S. Attorney and partner at Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, to lead an internal investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former state‑media reporter alleged to be a spy for China. The probe comes a week before the company's quarterly earnings report and follows mounting shareholder anger over the allegation that the affair was concealed and has affected the firm's share price.

Investigative Partner and Case Background

Kim brings a decade of federal prosecution experience, having served in the Southern District of New York from 2000‑2006 and again from 2013‑2018, where he handled organized crime cases including the prosecution of mobster Peter Gotti. In 2021, while in private practice, he was one of the independent investigators who examined sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz has a record of handling high‑profile inquiries, most recently a probe into the Los Angeles Clippers for circumventing NBA salary rules in retaining Kawhi Leonard. The firm is known for its discreet and thorough investigative approach.

Details of the Affair and Alleged National‑Security Concerns

Sources say Alice Huang began working for Megaspeed in 2023 after a stint in the financial sector and was listed as a company director in Singapore from March through November. She met Jensen Huang at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024 and again at a Taipei cocktail bar, according to earlier Journal reporting.

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In May 2025, during a Taipei visit, Huang was photographed with Alice Huang at a dinner where the pair were seen kissing on the cheek and touching arms. Weeks later, the same duo flew to Washington to meet Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, urging approval of export licenses for the H20 chip, which Nvidia built for the Chinese market.

After meeting with former President Trump, the administration approved the H20 sale in exchange for 15 percent of China sales going to the U.S. Treasury. Shortly after, Nvidia's General Counsel Tim Teter contacted Jeffrey Kessler, head of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

Justice Department officials subsequently took control of the Megaspeed probe, reducing the Commerce Department's role. Some officials raised concerns that Kessler's contact with Nvidia may have tainted the investigation.

Internal Reactions and Corporate Governance

Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters on Monday and led his regular morning meeting with senior executives. In a separate closed‑door session, he addressed the affair directly, apologized to staff, and declined to answer questions, then resumed business operations.

Team members have reported a mixed mood inside the company. One employee told CNBC that the atmosphere was "sad," while another described the response as "business as usual." Despite the turmoil, the CEO remained present at the office on Tuesday for additional meetings before the earnings release.

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Shareholder Lawsuit and Market Impact

Shareholders have filed a lawsuit claiming that Huang and Nvidia misled investors about the national‑security concerns raised by the relationship and that the omission propped up Nvidia's share price. The plaintiffs argue that as a result of these wrongful acts, their investments suffered significant losses and damages.

Analysts warn that any findings from Kim's investigation could further depress the company's valuation as it prepares to report earnings on Sunday. Market watchers will closely monitor the outcome of the probe for its implications on Nvidia's strategic partnerships, especially in the Chinese market.

Next Steps and Closing Remarks

Nvidia's board will review findings from Kim's inquiry before July, when the company is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings. The lawsuit's plaintiffs are seeking class‑action status to represent all shareholders affected by the alleged concealment.

Investors are advised to review the company's latest filings and consider the potential impact of the investigation on Nvidia's financial performance. The tech industry will watch the proceedings, as the outcome may set a precedent for corporate governance amid geopolitical tensions.