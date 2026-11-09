Nvidia Market Value Drops After CEO Jensen Huang Affair and Spy Allegations

Nvidia shares slump as CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, raising national security concerns for the AI giant.

Nvidia stock lost significant market capitalization following revelations that CEO Jensen Huang was involved in a personal relationship with a woman identified by US intelligence as a Chinese intelligence asset. The semiconductor giant saw its shares tumble in European trading, erasing approximately $270 billion in value from its market cap.

The turmoil began after internal probes confirmed that Huang had maintained a close association with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed. US authorities previously determined that Alice Huang acted as an intelligence asset for Beijing, a designation that has now triggered intense scrutiny over potential national security risks for the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Also read Nvidia Launches Internal Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's Relationship with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia Stock Plunges on Security Fears

Nvidia shares fell more than six percent in Frankfurt trading, extending a selloff that pushed the stock to fresh multi-month lows. The loss of roughly $270 billion reflects the market's immediate reaction to fears that personal conduct could impact the company's standing in critical technology sectors.

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, noted that the negative narrative does not favor the stock during a period of intense conjecture regarding data center expansion. However, he stated that the market does not appear to expect Jensen Huang to step down from his leadership role despite the controversy.

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Core Details of the Relationship and Probe

Nvidia announced an internal investigation on Sunday after media reports detailed the relationship between the CEO and Alice Huang. The company revealed that Jensen Huang admitted to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, though he did not disclose specific details about the nature or duration of the relationship.

Photographs shared on LinkedIn by technology firm NetThunder showed Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together at a bar in Taipei in June 2024. The images depict the CEO in his trademark black leather jacket, enjoying whiskey with other technology executives while Alice Huang sat beside him.

The pair were also reportedly seen together in May 2025, leaving a restaurant in Taipei after a dinner attended by artificial intelligence suppliers. These visual confirmations have fueled the ongoing investigation into whether any proprietary information was shared during their interactions.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Fallout

Political and business leaders have responded swiftly to the allegations. Republican congressmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, who chair powerful House committees, have demanded that Jensen Huang attend a closed-door briefing on November 18 to answer questions regarding the intelligence findings.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman described Jensen Huang as an incredible human but warned that if the situation involved more than an affair, it would represent a significant problem. Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed with assessments that the CEO had made a serious error, yet maintained that he remains irreplaceable for American AI leadership.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun dismissed the spy narrative as a groundless accusation and smear campaign. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Jensen Huang a fine and honorable person, stating he had not spoken to the CEO about the allegations and believed he had an excuse for his actions.

Impact on Asian Supply Chain and Markets

The controversy has had immediate operational consequences, including the cancellation of a planned visit to Seoul by Madison Huang. As the daughter of the CEO and an Nvidia executive, she was scheduled to attend a conference beginning on Monday but withdrew from meetings with Korean companies following the news.

Shares in key Asian suppliers rebounded as investors separated the personal scandal from broader market trends. TSMC shares jumped 6.5 percent, while Samsung Electronics climbed 2.9 percent and SK Hynix rose 4.7 percent, indicating that the core AI infrastructure boom remains intact despite the executive turmoil.

The investigation continues to unfold as authorities and investors assess the full extent of the risks posed by the relationship. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the allegations lead to permanent changes in Nvidia's leadership or further financial penalties for the semiconductor leader.