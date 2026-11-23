Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia triggers a global risk-off phase, dragging down tech stocks and commodities as investors fear AI disruption and expect Fed rate hikes.

Jensen Huang's resignation as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia has acted as a catalyst for a severe global risk-off event, triggering widespread asset liquidation and sharp declines across major equity indices. The Nasdaq 100 index plummeted more than 10% over the past month and has now fallen 17% from its peak record reached in October, reflecting intense investor anxiety over the future trajectory of artificial intelligence investments and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Market Decline Driven By Nvidia Executive Departure

The departure of Jensen Huang, the executive most closely associated with the artificial intelligence boom, has amplified existing market anxieties and removed a key figure from the AI supply chain at a critical juncture. This leadership change has sent shockwaves through global financial centers, contributing to a broad retreat where the S&P 500 lost 8.61% and Europe's Stoxx Europe 600 fell 5.8% on the week. Japan's Nikkei 225 also suffered significantly, dropping 7.58% as investors reassessed the sustainability of tech valuations amid uncertainty regarding the sector's foundational leadership.

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Rising Interest Rate Expectations And Dollar Strength

Compounding the equity selloff are growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, a prospect that strengthens the US dollar and exerts downward pressure on dollar-denominated assets worldwide. The anticipated rate hike has shifted investor sentiment from betting on continued growth to favoring the soft-landing scenario, which assumes a moderate economic slowdown. Bank of America's latest fund manager survey confirms this shift, indicating that most investors have moved away from optimistic growth bets since the summer, now positioning portfolios for a more cautious economic environment.

Software And IT Services Face AI Disruption Fears

Investors are increasingly concerned that autonomous AI agents will disrupt the business models of established software and IT services companies by performing tasks traditionally handled by human workers. This fear has led to steep declines in the shares of major industry players, with Salesforce falling 17.09%, ServiceNow dropping 14.32%, and Accenture losing 11.71%. Even as Nvidia reported extraordinary financial results and Anthropic prepared for a stock market listing, these sectors face pressure from the potential cannibalization of recurring revenue streams and slowing backlog growth.

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Commodity Liquidation Hits Copper And Gold Prices

The risk aversion has triggered a broad and unusual liquidation wave across commodities, with copper plunging 10.9% in its worst weekly performance in 19 months to hit its lowest level since March. Gold also fell 7.9% to $3,574 an ounce, marking a more than one-year low, pressured by dollar strength and tightening monetary policy expectations. Silver and platinum posted double-digit losses, raw sugar dropped 7%, and Brent crude traded just above $91, heading for a third consecutive weekly decline due to abundant Persian Gulf supply.

Structural Demand Persists Despite Near-Term Volatility

Despite the immediate market turmoil, the underlying demand for AI-driven infrastructure remains structurally strong, as evidenced by Nvidia's exceptional results and a 162% jump in new orders at Powell Industries. Beneficiaries of the AI investment cycle continue to see robust order books and earnings that reflect sustained capital expenditure on data centers and electrical equipment. However, volatility is unlikely to subside in the near term as AI-related uncertainties and deteriorating economic prospects continue to weigh heavily on global financial markets.