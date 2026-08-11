Nvidia investigates whether CEO Jensen Huang was target of Chinese spy after affair admission

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort after he admitted to an affair with a business executive identified as a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia announced Sunday that it has opened an independent investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after Huang admitted to having an affair with a woman identified by U.S. officials as a suspected Chinese spy.

The company's board said it has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team, but stressed that the inquiry would examine all available information. A secret U.S. memo overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned months ago that Huang's paramour, Alice Huang, no relation, was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, Beijing's spy agency, according to the New York Times. The memo was shared among Trump administration officials last spring, the Times reported Friday.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

Megaspeed Executive Linked To Spy Probe

Alice Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchased billions in cutting-edge AI chips from Nvidia. In its statement, Nvidia said: The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. The probe will be conducted by independent counsel and directors.

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Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. Jensen Huang admitted to employees that he cheated on his wife, Lori, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he has two children. I was unfaithful to my wife, he told his employees, according to a report. My actions hurt her and our children.

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. A spokesperson for Nvidia told Newsweek that the news would not slow the company down, saying: Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption. The relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang is not clear in duration, but they were pictured together at a bar in Taipei in 2024.

Chip Smuggling Investigations Explored

Megaspeed is being investigated over accusations that it helped smuggle advanced Nvidia graphics processing units into China to circumvent U.S. export restrictions on cutting-edge technology. The Biden administration had limited sales of high-end Nvidia chips to China amid the AI race, but the Nvidia CEO pushed the Trump administration to ease up on those constraints.

Despite the Trump administration's knowledge of the apparent honeypot operation on the Nvidia boss, Jensen remained a highly influential figure in President Trump's orbit who was able to sway the administration's policy on AI. Jensen had argued against very tight regulations on exports of Nvidia chips to China. In 2026, he was appointed to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology by Trump.

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Huang was also touted as one of Time Magazine's Architects of AI in their 2025 Person of the Year. Huang, 63, is the founder of tech giant Nvidia and has served as its president and CEO since the company's inception in 1993. Born to Taiwanese immigrants in Taipei in 1963, Huang spent his childhood in his parents' homeland before moving to the U.S. to study in Kentucky.

Huang Background And Family Details

After earning a master's degree at age 30 from Stanford University, Huang launched Nvidia from a Denny's in San Jose, California, with the CEO often touting the value of working hard seven days a week to reach one's ambitions. Huang married Lori Mills in 1985 after they met at Oregon University, and the couple has two children, Spencer and Madison. Other prominent Americans have been victims of honeypot operations by suspected Chinese spies, including disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.

), who had a fling with Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang. The Post contacted the White House and Nvidia for comment. Newsweek reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment Sunday afternoon. This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.