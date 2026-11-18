Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion and earnings per share of $2.68 in its first earnings call since Jensen Huang's resignation, while the board said it will not reinstate him as CEO.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress told employees and investors that the company is well-positioned to move forward following the resignation of co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Kress, who has served as CFO since 2013, delivered Nvidia's first quarterly earnings report since Huang's departure. The results beat market expectations on revenue and earnings per share. Kress said on Tuesday's earnings call that the company's momentum is real. Kress said on the call: Our momentum is real.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang CEO Reinstatement Amid Spy Investigation

Nvidia Interim CEO Reports Strong Financial Momentum

Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We've got this.

She added that with the market-leading multiyear roadmap, supply agreements extending through to the end of the decade and sustainable demand, Nvidia is well positioned to accelerate its leadership position. Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion, topping the estimate of $109.1 billion reflected in data compiled by LSEG. Diluted earnings per share were $2.68, beating the estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up 20% on a quarterly basis and 103% year over year.

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Earnings per share rose 10% from the prior quarter and 108% from a year ago. Net income for the quarter was $65.3 billion, a quarterly increase of 9% and a rise of 105% year over year. Nvidia lifted its forecast for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2027, which includes an additional week, to project $130 billion in revenue, plus or minus 3%.

Kress said the company raised its fiscal year 2028 outlook with revenue growth of 75% year over year, an increase from 70%. The cloud industry backlog grew to $2.5 trillion, up from $2 trillion just three months ago, underscoring what Kress called the significant multiyear opportunity ahead of Nvidia and its partners.

Board Rejects Jensen Huang Return As CEO

Earlier on Tuesday before the earnings release, Huang released a statement saying that I own my mistakes completely and that he would be open to returning as the company's CEO if the board of directors thought it would be in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America. Harvey Jones, chairman of the Nvidia board of directors, shut down that speculation on the earnings call.

Jones said Huang voluntarily resigned and the board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. At Nvidia's first all-hands meeting since Huang's stunning resignation, Huang addressed employees and told them, Let's move forward, sources familiar with the matter told The Post. The board accepted Huang's resignation due to his personal conduct, a nod to his admitted affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and his lack of candor.

Jones said in the meeting that the board will not be backpedaling on that decision. Wired first reported on the remarks. Jones said Nvidia will not find a Jensen clone, but there are dynamic leaders out there with demonstrated intellect, high tech engineering experience, strategic thinking, cultural compatibility, and a track record of success.

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He said the company will not compromise its requirements for the sake of expediency and would accept suggestions from employees during its search for the next CEO. Jones praised Kress, saying she has been at the center of the company's extraordinary growth for the last 13 years and is instrumental in executing strategy with a deep understanding of the business, customers, operations and financial position.

Nvidia Employees To Receive Early Equity Raises

Kress opened the all-hands meeting with her message to move forward, then quickly pivoted to pay raises. She told employees they can expect more equity in December, months ahead of schedule, the sources confirmed.

Kress said: So I'm here to tell you, the best thing that we want to do is to take care of each and every single employee that is here and to make sure that you feel good about this company and you do not worry about your comp. At Nvidia's first earnings call since Huang was forced out, Jones told investors that the company does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.

That has not stopped people from calling for his return. The general sentiment in the meeting room on Wednesday was that Nvidia staffers want Huang back, one attendee told CNBC. Nader Khalil, director of developer technology at Nvidia, recently sent a letter to the company's top executives and board warning that failing to bring back Huang could lead to the loss of irreplaceable talent, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Outsiders Demand Jensen Huang Reinstatement At Nvidia

Bill Ackman ripped Nvidia's board in a lengthy post on X Wednesday, arguing the directors panicked due to headlines in the media and rushed to judgment. Elon Musk has also backed Huang, while an online petition calling for the co-founder's reinstatement has garnered 200,000 signatures. Investors are concerned about the future of Nvidia's dealmaking prowess without Huang at the helm.

Nvidia shares were down about 2% in late morning trade on Wednesday following the release of the quarterly earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday.