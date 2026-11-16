Nvidia Interim CEO Colette Kress to Slash AI Investments

Interim CEO Colette Kress is expected to significantly reduce Nvidia's aggressive financing of AI startups, ending Jensen Huang's era of subsidizing the broader ecosystem.

Interim CEO Colette Kress is poised to drastically reduce the $3.9 trillion semiconductor giant's financial commitments to external artificial intelligence ventures. This strategic pivot marks a significant departure from the aggressive capital expansion policies previously driven by former CEO Jensen Huang. The Wall Street Journal reports that Kress has long expressed skepticism regarding Nvidia's strategy of financing other AI startups and funding industry-wide infrastructure growth.

Kress Replaces Huang After Resignation

Colette Kress assumed the role of interim CEO following Jensen Huang's resignation last week. Huang stepped down amid a cheating scandal involving allegations from authorities that he engaged in an affair with a Chinese spy. Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia leveraged its massive market dominance to sign memorandums of understanding with major Wall Street asset managers. These agreements aimed to secure private capital for computing infrastructure, including data centers and specialized chip factories.

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Record VC Deals and Shaky Financial Backstops

During the past year, Nvidia participated in a record 129 venture capital deals. This figure represents a sharp increase from the 49 deals recorded in 2023. According to the Journal, these transactions accounted for 27 percent of global venture capital deal value. The company now holds $36 billion in off-balance-sheet AI cloud agreements. These backstops guarantee financing for cloud computing providers. However, the future of these deals remains uncertain under Kress's leadership.

UBS Analyst Warns of $50 Billion Market Impact

UBS analyst Tim Arcuri estimates that pulling back on this financing could remove $50 billion or more from the market. This withdrawal risks starving emerging AI companies as interest rates continue to rise. Founders and venture capital backers of companies with minimal sales warn they may struggle to survive without Nvidia's equity investments. Huang had doubled down on these deals earlier this year to counter rivals like Alphabet's Google and Advanced Micro Devices. He feared losing market share if Nvidia did not offer similar incentives.

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Nvidia Halts Deals and Demands Upfront Payment

Nvidia announced its financing program in July, but leadership began questioning the return on investment just one month later. Kress grew skeptical of a massive data center lease in Piketon, Ohio. Nvidia had used its balance sheet to help OpenAI sign a deal with SoftBank's SB Energy. The company cut the scale of its commitment in August during negotiations. Huang then directed his finance team to evaluate whether these guarantees were worthwhile. Nvidia paused several deals in progress by the end of the month. At a conference in Berlin, Huang declared that Nvidia's days as an open checkbook were over. He demanded upfront payment for graphics processing units.

Uncertainty for Neocloud Nscale and Reflection AI

It remains unclear if Kress will fully implement Huang's payment demands. Meanwhile, UK-based neocloud Nscale continues negotiating for financial backing. They hope to secure funding for a $45 billion data center for Anthropic in West Virginia. Nvidia also offered to license technology to Reflection AI. The open-source model developer is valued at $25 billion. However, that agreement was not completed before Huang left his position. Kress now faces the task of rein in Nvidia's expansive financial commitments.