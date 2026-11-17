Nvidia's new interim chief Colette Kress must navigate internal tensions as Madison Huang retains significant power following her father Jensen Huang's resignation.

Nvidia's leadership faces a critical transition period as interim Chief Executive Colette Kress determines the future role of Madison Huang, daughter of former head Jensen Huang. The tech giant's board and senior staff are closely watching how Kress will manage the influence of the Huang family after Jensen Huang resigned last week due to revelations of extramarital relationships. Madison Huang, now thirty-five, has been operating as her father's de facto chief of staff, wielding authority that has unsettled veteran executives and created immediate governance questions for the new interim leader.

Executive Tensions Define Leadership Transition

The volatile dynamic between Madison Huang and long-serving Nvidia officials was highlighted during a pre-conference call for an event originally scheduled for February in New Delhi. Jensen Huang had previously pulled out of the engagement and substituted longtime lieutenant Jay Puri as the company representative. Madison Huang reportedly became enraged by the last-minute change and berated Puri and other employees for their lack of preparation during the subsequent call. Puri eventually interrupted the criticism, demanding that she cease yelling if she wished to continue answering questions, a moment that underscored the disruptive power she held within the organization.

Also read Lori Huang Potential $70 Billion Divorce Settlement Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

More than a dozen current and former employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, described how Madison Huang's position created a climate of fear and inefficiency. Even senior executives felt unable to disagree with her directives because of her direct line of communication to the founder. This dynamic forced Kress to quickly assess how much power Madison Huang will retain after her father's exit, a decision that could significantly impact Nvidia's corporate culture and strategic direction in the coming months.

Complex Family Dynamics and Conflicted Loyalties

Beyond Madison Huang, Nvidia must decide the fate of Jensen Huang's other family members employed at the company. These include his son, Spencer Huang, and his son-in-law, Nico Caprez. Senior executives have expressed concerns that Madison Huang has conflicted loyalties between the company and her father, especially as Jensen's allies in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street launched a campaign to reinstate him. President Donald Trump publicly stated he would not mind if Jensen Huang returned to his job, adding political pressure to the internal corporate struggle.

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Jensen Huang, who was also known for his own hot temper, was aware of his daughter's aggressive behavior and occasionally threatened to direct her anger at other employees. He advised staff to be afraid of her, a comment that further eroded trust among the leadership team. The presence of multiple family members in key roles has raised eyebrows among industry experts. David Yoffie, a Harvard Business School professor who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards, noted that nepotism is almost always a bad idea and cited few examples of it working even modestly well in major corporations.

Career Paths of the Huang Family Members

Madison Huang's path to Nvidia was non-traditional, beginning with a bachelor's degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012. She later studied baking and wine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015. Before joining the family business in 2020, she managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey for four years. She started at London Business School in 2019 before transitioning into the tech sector. Currently, she serves as a senior director of product marketing for physical AI, where colleagues describe her as a smart and gifted marketer.

Spencer Huang, thirty-six, took a different route, earning a bachelor's degree from Columbia College Chicago in 2013. He spent eight years owning a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, called R&D Cocktail Lab before joining Nvidia in 2022. He is now a director of product management for the company's robotics efforts and is considered quiet and focused by those who work with him. Nico Caprez, who met Madison at London Business School, joined Nvidia in 2024 and has seen a rapid rise. He is now a vice president of artificial intelligence infrastructure growth and attends executive team meetings with Jensen Huang.

Future Implications for Nvidia Governance

Jensen Huang has previously acknowledged that he was not present much as a father, missing many childhood events like karate tournaments. However, he noted that both his children read every shareholder letter and attended every meeting, showing a deep love for the company he co-founded with his wife, Lori. Lori, an accomplished electrical engineer, left her job to raise the children shortly before Nvidia was founded in 1993. The current crisis tests whether the company can separate family legacy from professional management.

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Kress faces the immediate task of defining clear boundaries for Madison Huang, Spencer Huang, and Nico Caprez. The continued presence of the Huang family in high-level roles, combined with external pressures to reinstate Jensen Huang, creates a complex environment for interim leadership. The decisions made in the coming weeks will set a precedent for how Nvidia handles governance, executive accountability, and the integration of family members in a highly competitive global market.