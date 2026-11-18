Nvidia says it is no longer shipping licensed Hopper AI chips to China after selling $2.4 billion in the latest quarter, raising questions about future exports.

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They also discuss the board's decision regarding Jensen Huang.has stopped shipping certain advanced artificial intelligence chips to China despite U.S. government approval for exports to eligible Chinese customers, and the company is excluding Chinese data center sales from its latest revenue forecast. Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, without factoring in sales of AI computing chips and systems to, Nvidia's interim CEO and longtime chief financial officer, said Tuesday that the company sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper-generation data center products to China during its fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 25.

Also read Nvidia says it will stop selling some AI data center chips to China

"Our guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China," Kress said in a statement. An Nvidia logo on the exterior of an office building is seen through an out-of-focus metal mesh fence in the foreground on November 16, 2026, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

Nvidia did not explain why the shipments stopped or say whether they would resume, leaving questions about the company's ability to serve the Chinese market despite changes to U.S. export rules. The announcement came as Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of nearly $116 billion — more than double recorded a year earlier. Its data center business generated more than $107 billion in revenue, up 110% from the same period last year.

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The shipment halt follows a decision by the U.S. government earlier this year to ease export restrictions on certain Nvidia processors destined for China. In January, the Commerce Department revised its licensing policy for Nvidia's H200 chips, allowing export applications to be considered individually under specified security conditions. Those chips are part of Nvidia's Hopper family of processors, which are used to train and run advanced AI systems.

The policy shift followed discussions between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with efforts by Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang, to expand the company's access to China. But U.S. export approval has not eliminated barriers to sales in China. Beijing has also restricted H200 imports as it seeks to reduce its dependence on American semiconductor technology. The announcement also comes amid a leadership transition at Nvidia.

Huang resigned last week amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Kress was appointed interim CEO while continuing to serve as the company's chief financial officer. Nvidia has not publicly clarified whether the shipment halt stems from U.S. licensing requirements, Chinese import restrictions or a separate business decision.