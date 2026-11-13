Nvidia Futures Liquidations Hit $40.86 Million as NVDA Trading Hits Record $2.14 Billion

Jensen Huang's resignation triggers massive $2.14 billion NVDA trading volume on Hyperliquid and $40.86 million in liquidations, reshaping crypto market dynamics.

Nvidia futures liquidations reached a staggering $40.86 million on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, marking a significant shift in cryptocurrency trading volume following the resignation of Jensen Huang. The event coincided with the NVDA -USDC perpetual contract achieving a record trading volume of $2.14 billion, driven by intense market volatility and investor reaction to leadership changes at the semiconductor giant.

NVDA Trading Volume Surges on Hyperliquid

The daily trading volume for the NVDA-USDC perpetual contract on the Hyperliquid platform hit an unprecedented $2.14 billion, according to data cited in recent market reports. This contract is facilitated by the Trade.xyz protocol and represents a landmark moment for decentralized finance trading activities. Only Bitcoin recorded a higher trading volume on the Hyperliquid exchange during this specific period, highlighting the exceptional interest in Nvidia-related derivatives.

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This surge in activity directly follows the departure of Jensen Huang, the co-founder of Nvidia and the sole CEO in the company's history to step down. Huang officially resigned on November 12 amidst an ongoing internal investigation, a move that sent shockwaves through both traditional stock markets and the cryptocurrency ecosystem where Nvidia tokens are increasingly traded.

Leadership Transition and Stock Market Reaction

Following Huang's exit, Colette Kress, the Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia, has assumed the role of interim CEO. This leadership transition occurred while the stock was already experiencing significant fluctuations. On the Nasdaq exchange, the price of NVDA shares dropped by as much as 14% during the trading day.

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However, the stock managed to recover most of its intraday losses by the close of trading. NVDA ultimately closed at $166.19, representing a decrease of 4.34% from the previous session. Despite the pullback on traditional exchanges, the volatility created a fertile ground for leveraged trading opportunities on crypto platforms, drawing in a new wave of speculative traders.

Massive Liquidations for Leveraged Traders

The sharp price movements resulted in substantial losses for leveraged traders on cryptocurrency exchanges, with a total of $40.86 million in liquidations recorded according to CoinGlass data. The breakdown of these losses shows that $26.23 million originated from the on-chain ticker XYZ:NVDA, while $14.63 million came from the base NVDA contract.

The largest single liquidation event on Hyperliquid involved a $1.54 million long position, indicating that traders betting on price increases were disproportionately affected. Within the base NVDA contract specifically, $8.87 million in long positions were liquidated compared to $5.89 million in short positions, suggesting that the market sentiment was heavily skewed toward bullish positions that failed to materialize.

Interestingly, despite the heavy liquidations, the price of Nvidia futures on crypto exchanges actually increased by 5.6% to $171.17 during the same period. This divergence between price action and trader liquidations underscores the high-risk nature of leveraged trading during periods of extreme volatility and corporate upheaval.

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Comparison to Other Cryptocurrency Markets

The magnitude of Nvidia-related liquidations was particularly notable when compared to other major cryptocurrency assets. The $40.86 million lost in NVDA contracts was almost double the amount lost in XRP, where traders lost $20.75 million over the same timeframe. This comparison highlights the unique attention Nvidia tokens have garnered in the derivative markets recently.

Looking at the broader market context, crypto exchanges liquidated a total of 187,389 traders over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of $1.65 billion. The data from CoinGlass indicates that 88% of these losses came from long positions, suggesting a widespread unwinding of bullish bets across the cryptocurrency sector.

Bitcoin traders incurred the highest losses at $919.56 million, followed by Ethereum traders who lost $297.24 million. The concentration of losses in Nvidia futures demonstrates how corporate news events, such as executive resignations, can have amplified effects on specialized crypto derivatives, creating both opportunities for profit and risks for those using leverage.