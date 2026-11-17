Nvidia is creating a new committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia is creating a new committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that former CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China. Nvidia's National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls, the company said.

Also read Bowen Yang Makes Electric Return to ‘SNL’ as ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen ‘Hide Your Wife’ Huang

Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the artificial intelligence boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China. The committee will meet at least once every quarter and have three members from Nvidia's board of directors. It will work with independent third-party experts as it oversees efforts to enhance the company's existing national security and global trade compliance team.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," Chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement. President Donald Trump said it was"good" that Nvidia had created a national security and export control oversight committee shortly after arriving in the Philippines on "Yes, that's a good idea.

Advertisement

It's a great company," Trump said during a photo opportunity in Manila with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan.

"It's a great idea. "following scrutiny of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who used to lead Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of the U.S. export controls. Travel at Salt Lake airport resumes after nationwide ground stop. Here's what's next