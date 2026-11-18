The company’s interim CEO delivered strong earnings and a clear message about the future of Nvidia without its charismatic former leader.

Tuesday that beat analysts’ expectations for AI chip sales. Nvidia’s new leaders also appeared to calm some investors’ nerves about the immediate future of a company at the heart of the AI economy.

Colette Kress, the interim CEO and Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer, and Harvey Jones, the newly elected board chair, used the quarterly earnings call to answer many — but not all — of the biggest questions hanging over Nvidia, including who will be running things in the near term.

Also read Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” he said. “While this was an unexpected transition, the board acted deliberately and in the best interest of the company’s employees, customers, partners and shareholders. ”“Jensen resigned from his position with Nvidia, and the board accepted his resignation,” she said in an interview with CNBC.

“The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen, and that is our statement and what the board has decided to do. ”that he had multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a woman believed to be spying for China and another with an executive who reported to him.

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On Tuesday morning, Huang Jones said the board would consider both internal and external candidates for CEO and had hired an executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, to help with the process. He also endorsed Kress as interim CEO, saying that she had been “instrumental in executing strategy” and possessed a “deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position.

” Investors responded positively to the earnings report and the call, sending Nvidia’s share price higher by 5% in after-hours trading. Nonetheless, the stock is still trading about 30% below the all-time high it reached last month.. Revenue for the three months ending Oct. 25 was $115.8 billion — more than double the revenue for the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.68, also more than double a year earlier.

Kress also announced that Nvidia was raising its forecast for future sales from the previous estimate of 70% revenue growth over the next year, up to 75%. Kress singled out demand coming from the frontier AI companies that are developing new models — such as Anthropic and OpenAI — and said they’d been demanding more chips, “even in the last week.

” This is all despite the headwinds confronting AI chip sales right now, such as China-related export controls, public pushback against data centers and the radioactive politics of AI. Nvidia’s optimistic guidance was “the most important line in the release,” wrote veteran tech analyst Dan Ives, a managing director at Yorkville Ives consultancy.

“There was a real chance a board five days into an interim CEO would hold back a formal outlook, and instead Kress put a number above the Street,” he wrote in a note to clients, referring to her forecast that exceeded what Wall Street analysts had been expecting. Kress’ guidance “speaks volumes about the backlog she inherited” of demand for Nvidia’s chips.

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Asked whether incoming Democratic majorities in Congress would slow down AI development next year, she said the industry would need to work together with individual communities and the government.

“We’re always going to be engaged with the government, making sure that we are all aligned in terms of what we see in terms of the future. ” AI and data center companies, she said, will need to ensure that “communities understand the jobs that are going to be newly available. ” But it’s not clear that the promise of future jobs will be enough to turn the tide of public opinion in favor of data centers.

Earlier this month,restricting the sale of advanced AI chips to several countries that have been major sources of revenue for Nvidia in recent years. The company would “spend some time studying” the new rules, she said, but she did not believe they would affect overall sales because demand from other customers was so strong.

Meanwhile, the number of individuals who use chatbots is growing but the lion’s share of those users don’t pay for advanced computing power. And