Nvidia Engineers Urge Board to Reinstating Jensen Huang After $1 Trillion Loss

Nvidia employees demand the reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation over personal conduct allegations, citing massive market losses and strong internal support.

Nvidia employees have launched a public campaign urging the company board to reconsider the departure of founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. The movement gained significant traction after a longtime engineer posted a detailed suggestion before Huang's resignation, advocating for the board to weigh employee sentiment before finalizing any actions. The post explicitly requested that leadership share findings from its ongoing investigation regarding Huang's continuing role as chief executive officer. This digital intervention has become a focal point for internal morale, drawing more than 1,600 comments from staff members who are largely in favor of bringing Huang back to his position.

Employee Sentiment Supports Leadership Return

The overwhelming majority of comments on the internal platform reflect a strong desire among the workforce to restore Huang to his leadership role. One employee wrote a direct message stating, "If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss." Another staff member added that "we are all humans and can make mistakes," emphasizing that Huang has done many good things and deserves a second chance. This sentiment highlights a deep loyalty to the founder, who has led Nvidia since founding the company in 1993. The collective voice of the staff suggests that the decision to remove him was not aligned with the internal cultural values or operational continuity preferred by the majority.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Origin of the Crisis and Resignation Details

The crisis that ended Huang's tenure began when reports surfaced of an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. The personal scandal escalated rapidly when Huang emailed employees that Sunday, admitting he had been "unfaithful to wife" and calling his actions "no excuse." He has not addressed the matter publicly since that initial email, leaving the company in a state of uncertainty. The board, composed largely of early Nvidia investors and Huang's longtime confidants, moved to accept his resignation shortly after the allegations became public. This swift action occurred just as the board's internal inquiry was getting underway, leading to questions about the timing and thoroughness of the investigation.

Market Fallout and Regulatory Scrutiny

The consequences of the leadership change have been severe for the technology giant. Nvidia has lost $1 trillion in market value since the allegations first surfaced, a staggering drop that reflects investor anxiety over the instability. The episode has drawn intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and the FBI, raising the possibility of new export controls on chips. These regulatory pressures compound the financial damage, as the company navigates both geopolitical tensions and internal upheaval. The market's reaction underscores the extent to which Nvidia's valuation was tied to Huang's leadership and the perceived stability of his tenure.

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Widespread Internal Support for Reinstatement

Within hours of the resignation announcement, dozens of employees posted messages on LinkedIn supporting Huang, signaling that the desire for his reinstatement is widespread inside the company. One employee who has worked at Nvidia for a couple of years, and who was not authorized to speak publicly, stated that "Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen." This view is echoed by many who expected the board's investigation to run its course before any major leadership changes took effect. The sudden departure has been viewed by many as a disruption to the company's long-term strategic direction, with staff feeling that the process lacked transparency and fairness.

Demands for Transparency and Fairness

The push for Huang's return has evolved into a broader demand for accountability in the decision-making process. One employee sent a companywide email demanding transparency into the circumstances of Huang's exit, stating, "I stand by Jensen." The email clarified that this support was not based on the belief that any person is infallible, but rather on a refusal to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much. The same employee questioned the timing of the departure relative to the unfinished inquiry, arguing that if America fails the man who helped build its future, then the world does not deserve Jensen Huang. This statement captures the intense emotional and professional investment employees have in Huang's continued leadership.