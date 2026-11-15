Nvidia Earnings Preview Amid Leadership Crisis And Anthropic IPO

Nvidia reports Q3 revenue of $108.8bn as the chipmaker navigates CEO scandal and competition from Anthropic's upcoming Nasdaq debut.

Nvidia, the United States microchip giant, will unveil its third-quarter results on Tuesday in what stands as the most closely watched financial report of the year. These figures serve as a critical indicator for both the health of the beleaguered company and the broader artificial intelligence sector. The release comes amidst intense global scrutiny regarding the technological landscape and corporate governance.

Financial Performance And Revenue Forecasts

Nvidia is expected to unveil $108.8 billion of revenue for the three months ending on October 25. This projected figure represents a 91 per cent rise on the same period last year. The company must demonstrate to global markets that it can cope without its high-profile leader while proving the hunt for a successor is proceeding effectively.

Also read US officials raise alarm over restricted Nvidia AI chips reaching China

Despite the strong financial outlook, Nvidia's valuation shed half a trillion dollars last week. This decline followed the shock resignation of boss Jensen Huang. The married mogul is now famous for his dangerous liaisons which have triggered significant political and corporate fallout.

The Jensen Huang Scandal And Corporate Turmoil

Jensen Huang had two affairs with co-workers and another with Alice Huang, who is no relation. US authorities believe Alice Huang is a Chinese spy. MegaSpeed, a firm involved with Alice Huang, is reported to have obtained smuggled Nvidia chips. These chips were installed in a Shanghai data centre.

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Washington's apparent failure to ban exports of Nvidia chips to MegaSpeed has ignited a row in Donald Trump's administration. This scandal has deeply impacted the company's reputation and market stability. Investors are closely watching to see how the board manages this crisis.

Succession Plans And Leadership Candidates

Names such as Rene Haas, chief executive of semiconductor group Arm, have been touted as potential replacements. Ian Buck, head of Nvidia's data centre division, is also considered a strong candidate. Trump's favoured candidate is Tim Cook, former boss of Apple, who may be approached for the role.

Interim chief executive Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is on the list as well. Kress is said to have been recently belittled by Huang, who called her a deer in the headlights. Her team can expect questions on Nvidia's extensive involvement in data centres.

Market Volatility And The Anthropic Connection

Nvidia's shares ended the week 13 per cent down at $162.85. The descent was led by wider anxiety over all tech titans' spending on AI. This spending is forecast to reach $1 trillion this year. Heightening the scrutiny is the current $1.3 trillion flotation of Anthropic, maker of Claude, the ground-breaking AI system.

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Anthropic shares will be priced at $70 to $78. The company makes its debut on New York's Nasdaq exchange on Thursday. The Anthropic float was said to have been six times oversubscribed. Some 20 per cent of the shares have been set aside for private investors.

Political Barriers And Future Investor Sentiment

The success of the Democrats in the US mid-term elections has sparked expectations of more barriers to building data centres. These facilities provide the computing power for AI. The success of the political shift may impact Nvidia's expansion plans significantly.

Private investors buying the dip slowed the fall in Nvidia stock. This action shows appetite for AI stocks may only have been temporarily dented. Demand for Anthropic is also building from UK private investors. They can apply for shares through platforms such as AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown.

This response is raising the possibility that Anthropic's valuation could be raised to $1.5 trillion. A new, higher price could be set for the shares. The financial world waits to see if these dynamics will stabilize or further disrupt the tech sector.