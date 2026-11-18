Nvidia reports record Q3 fiscal 2027 sales of $115.8 billion while Colette Kress confirms Jensen Huang will not return as CEO, stabilizing investor sentiment.

Nvidia posted its first quarterly financial results under interim CEO Colette Kress, demonstrating that the artificial intelligence chip giant remains on an aggressive growth trajectory despite a recent leadership crisis. The company reported total third-quarter sales for fiscal 2027 rose 103 percent to $115.8 billion, significantly exceeding analyst projections of $109.3 billion and confirming the sustained demand for its advanced computing hardware.

Record Revenue and Profit Growth Metrics

Nvidia's financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was defined by massive expansions in its core business units, with profit reaching $2.68 per share excluding certain items, a figure that surpassed the average analyst estimate of $2.47. The data center division, which serves as the primary revenue engine for the corporation, more than doubled its sales to $107.6 billion, easily clearing the average forecast of $101.9 billion. Notably, the revenue generated by this single division in just one quarter exceeds the combined annual reports of major competitors Intel and AMD.

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Colette Kress and Board Firmly Reject Jensen Huang

Interim CEO Colette Kress stated during the earnings call that the company does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, effectively closing the door on his return to the role. Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones confirmed that the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation, ruling out any reinstatement despite previous discussions about the former CEO seeking to retain his position amid an outpouring of internal support.

The decision follows a turbulent period for Huang, which included revelations of multiple extramarital affairs and concerns that he had been targeted by a Chinese espionage plot. Kress, who has served as the company's CFO for more than a decade, took over as interim CEO last week and has now initiated a search for a permanent chief executive by hiring the search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

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Expanded Guidance and Supplier Commitments

Nvidia raised its forecast for next fiscal year's revenue growth to 75 percent, an increase from the 70 percent it projected three months ago, signaling continued confidence in the long-term outlook for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Guidance for the current fiscal fourth quarter calls for sales of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent, a figure that topped the $125.3 billion analysts had expected. The company also announced it added $150 billion to its stock buyback program to support shareholder value.

Corporate spending commitments climbed to $518 billion over time, up from $366 billion three months earlier, with plans to spend $203 billion on component suppliers during fiscal 2028. This includes expanded financial commitments to suppliers such as Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., reinforcing the deep integration of Nvidia into the global semiconductor supply chain.

Market Reaction and Strategic Shifts in AI Financing

Gross margin guidance for the current period fell to about 71.5 percent, down from nearly 75 percent three months ago, though Kress indicated that margins will bottom out this quarter. She also signaled a strategic shift in how Nvidia will back other artificial intelligence companies, noting that the firm is rigorously evaluating future investments and commitments as the market matures and additional sources of capital become available.

Huang had previously pledged to provide more than $100 billion in financing to other firms in the AI build-out, but Kress clarified that the company's approach to external funding is evolving. Nvidia shares are up more than three percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday, reflecting a cautious optimism among investors who viewed the results as a solid print despite the lingering uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition.