Nvidia director sold nearly $1B in stock weeks before the Jensen Huang scandal broke — and no trading plan was flagged

Huang stepped down as CEO after reports of a second extramarital relationship with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell emerged.

Nvidia’s second-largest shareholder sold about $946 million in company stock in the months leading up to CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12. , according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

There were three separate batches of stock sales from Stevens, whohere's what to changetook place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at equity prices ranging from $220 to $226, generating $411 million in new cash. Thestretched from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4 at prices ranging between $227 to $234 per share, garnering about $236 million. ThePrearranged trading plans are used by executives to buy or sell shares of their firm on specific dates or target prices.

Also read Nvidia's stock dives as chipmaker's board weighs move to oust CEO Jensen Huang

It’s a mechanism to wall off company employees from insider trading accusations as long as they stick to the automatic plan. In Stevens’s case, he didn’t have such a trading plan, but that’s not necessarily a red flag on its own. Insiders cashing out of their stock will do so for athat aren’t always tied to a company’s performance, such as quickly raising liquidity.

Advertisement

In Nvidia’s case, the move could pour water on the enthusiasm of retail investors to buy into an AI titan that has also attractedHuang was already drawing enormous scrutiny following his recent admission of an affair with a woman alleged to be a. Nvidia’s board of directors issued a statement on Nov. 12 that credited Huang with positioning the company as a big player in the AI boom and named Colette Kress as interim CEO.

“The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption,” thebut there’s a serious catch no one’s talking aboutThis article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.