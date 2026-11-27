Restricted Nvidia Blackwell chips have been discovered in a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy and former Megaspeed director who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as US export controls tighten.

Restricted Nvidia Blackwell chips, banned from sale in China due to national security concerns, have been identified in a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang, a businesswoman with ties to China's intelligence services and an alleged extramarital affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The discovery involves high-performance hardware, including the GB300 NVL72 rack and GB200 server, submitted in paperwork by Shanghai-based companies to Chinese regulators and banks. These components represent the most advanced AI computing technology currently in production, utilized by American firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic for training their most capable models.

Also read Megaspeed Under Investigation For Nvidia Blackwell Diversion To China

Documents obtained by Bloomberg reveal that two entities, Shanghai Shuoyao and Shanghai Kezhan, listed specific Nvidia equipment at the Yangtze River Delta Project, a large data center in Shanghai known for housing 800,000 servers primarily used for artificial intelligence training and operations. Shanghai Shuoyao documented a GB300 NVL72 rack, which serves as one of Nvidia's top-of-the-line systems for building advanced AI computers, while Shanghai Kezhan listed a GB200 server utilizing Nvidia Blackwell chips.

Nvidia Blackwell Chips Found in Shanghai Data Center

The serial numbers of the Nvidia technology listed in these documents were matched to a public warranty database, confirming that the GB300 rack was manufactured by the Taiwanese company Gigabyte, which assembles Nvidia chips into completed computer systems. It remains unclear how or when the GB300 rack ended up at this Chinese facility, which is described as a critical hub for the country's AI infrastructure.

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The presence of these restricted chips is deeply tied to the personal and professional relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is not related to him but has been investigated for her connections to China's global spy network. Jensen Huang publicly admitted to cheating on his wife but did not specifically name Alice Huang, despite the two being regularly seen together in public, including pictures of them enjoying dinner and dancing together at a tech conference in Taiwan in 2024.

This relationship triggered federal investigations into Nvidia and led to Jensen Huang temporarily resigning on November 12 before being quickly reinstated on November 23. President Donald Trump later declared Jensen Huang exonerated by a pretty good investigation before the CEO was reinstalled in his top job, stating that the inquiry cleared him of wrongdoing related to the affair.

Alice Huang previously ran Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm that has been central to these revelations, and one of the Chinese companies holding the restricted chips works with Megaspeed. Bloomberg reported that Alice Huang founded Megaspeed in 2023 as a so-called neocloud that won a coveted stamp of approval from Nvidia within four days of its creation, eventually becoming the chipmaker's largest Southeast Asian customer.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed over whether it helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia computer chips subject to Washington's export controls, with allegations that the firm was sending restricted technology to China despite trade regulations. While China has denied these allegations and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules to this point in time, the company confirmed that Ms. Huang officially left her position as director on August 30, 2025, and holds no current role there.

Intelligence revelations from the New York Times on November 22 suggested that Alice Huang maintained contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security between spring 2025 and fall 2026, a period during which she was still at Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies have also uncovered evidence that Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, whom she frequently introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese intelligence service.

Security Questions Raised Over Restricted Nvidia Hardware

The presence of the GB300 NVL72 rack, essentially a giant refrigerator-sized supercomputer filled with 72 of Nvidia's latest Blackwell Ultra AI chips, at a facility with such ties raises significant security questions. Nvidia has yet to comment on these specific findings regarding the location of the chips, but the incident highlights the complex intersection of corporate supply chains, personal relationships, and geopolitical tensions in the technology sector.

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Prices for these restricted chips have spiked amid a crackdown by both Washington and Nvidia, with the machines now selling in China for about $3 million each, more than five times their US price. A trader who deals in high-performance chips told The Post, requesting anonymity, that the market for Nvidia high-end chips is crazy right now. My friends who were in this business made about $15 million per month, just by selling B300 and other AI chips.

He expects the price of an eight-chip server to climb to as much as $4.5 million within two months, and one Douyin account put the current price at 23 million yuan. The Washington Post reported this week that sellers are asking as much as $3.4 million for a single eight-chip Nvidia B300 server, requesting a deposit before they would even show chips to a reporter.

Nvidia Chip Prices Spike Amid Scams and Middlemen

In Shenzhen, a video on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, features a young woman from the Compute Sisters account showing off a machine billed as an Nvidia B300 server. Many of these in-stock offers are just bait, people in the trade told The Post. One source in tech hub Shenzhen said that anyone posting on WeChat that they have stock is just a middleman.

A broker recounted flying from Nanjing to Shenzhen after a tip that someone had Nvidia B300s to sell, only to find 40 or 50 people in the lobby waiting, with everyone he asked being another middleman. The market is riddled with scams and middlemen, including gold dealers, former bitcoin miners, and even beauty salon owners.

Chinese firms have long rented Nvidia's top chips in data centers across Southeast Asia without ever bringing the hardware into China, a loophole Washington closed this month. Under a US rule that took effect Nov. 19, two California companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms bought advanced Nvidia chips and some of that hardware was later leased or sold to firms in Southeast Asia.

US authorities have not accused either California company of wrongdoing, but a lack of visibility into these sales remains a concern. Nvidia did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment. For years, Chinese AI labs could train models on Nvidia chips by renting time at data centers in other Southeast Asian countries, as those chips never had to enter China and violate any export restrictions.

The new rule aims to close that loophole, but the presence of advanced chips in Shanghai underscores the challenges of enforcing export controls. The incident highlights the complex intersection of corporate supply chains, personal relationships, and geopolitical tensions in the technology sector, with implications for national security and the global AI race.