Nvidia CEO Search Intensifies as Bessent and US House Investigate Export Rules

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for an external CEO at Nvidia while House committees investigate Jensen Huang regarding export controls and national security.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has officially stated that American chipmaker Nvidia requires an external candidate for its next chief executive role. This directive follows the resignation of founder Jensen Huang last week amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding compliance with national security regulations. Bessent emphasized that the company needs a significant leadership overhaul to address internal governance failures.

Leadership Shakeup and External Search Mandate

Bessent argued that technological innovation does not exempt corporate leaders from strict adherence to legal standards. He suggested that the board must look beyond its current executive team to find a new leader capable of implementing dramatic changes. The US Treasury Secretary highlighted the urgency of restoring integrity to the company's operational framework after recent controversies.

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President Donald Trump also weighed in on the leadership transition by recommending Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook for the position. This endorsement underscores the high-level political interest in ensuring Nvidia remains aligned with American strategic interests. The search for a new CEO is now a critical priority for the board as it navigates these complex challenges.

Export Control Compliance and Megaspeed Investigation

The primary focus of the federal inquiry involves whether Nvidia knowingly bypassed US export restrictions to sell advanced AI chips to China. Bessent stated that examining the company's culture of compliance is more important than the personal affair involving Jensen Huang. He specifically questioned if Nvidia utilized shell companies to circumvent bans on cutting-edge semiconductor sales.

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Allegations have pointed to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company linked to Huang's former partner Alice Huang. Reports indicate Alice Huang previously worked for Megaspeed and has been identified as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. Lawmakers are investigating whether Nvidia used these connections to facilitate unauthorized chip transfers despite known investigations into such entities.

While President Trump authorized sales of H200 chips to China in late 2025, the most advanced models used for modern AI remain banned. The distinction is crucial as investigators determine if Nvidia exploited loopholes or knowingly violated the embargo intended to maintain US technological dominance. The Treasury Secretary demands clarity on how these transactions were handled and who authorized them.

House Committees Schedule Closed-Door Hearings

Nvidia representatives have agreed to participate in a voluntary closed-door interview before three US House committees. John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, confirmed the arrangement with the company. The joint session involves the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Intelligence Committee to streamline the investigative process.

The hearing is scheduled for December 1 and will be transcribed to ensure a formal record of the proceedings. Moolenaar noted that this cooperation eliminates the immediate need for congressional subpoenas, provided full transparency is maintained. Lawmakers aim to determine the extent to which privileged information was accessed and if foreign influence affected corporate strategy.

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Jensen Huang stepped down on November 12 after leading Nvidia for more than three decades. He acknowledged an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, which has become central to the national security probe. The US House has set a ten-day deadline for Nvidia to provide answers regarding its internal investigation into Huang's behavior and the company's export practices.