Nvidia CEO Scandal Sends Shares Plunging 16% in Five Days

The revelation that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is involved in an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy has triggered a sharp drop in the company's stock, raising fears of a broader market impact.

The scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is alleged to have had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, has sent the company's shares tumbling 16 percent in the past five days. The news broke on Sunday night, and within hours the market had lost an estimated £200 billion in value, roughly the size of Britain's largest oil company, Shell.

How the Stock Fell

When Nvidia's share price hit an all‑time high on October 6, its market capitalisation reached $5.7 trillion. Since the scandal broke, the figure has fallen to $4.2 trillion, a decline of about 16 percent in just five days. The rapid sell‑off reflects investors' concerns that the company's valuation may have been inflated by the hype surrounding artificial intelligence.

Also read Nvidia perps slide as market reacts to CEO Jensen Huang's Chinese spy scandal

Stakeholder Reactions

Shareholders, some of whom are now suing Huang for losses, have expressed outrage at the alleged affair. Tech firms that rely on Nvidia's semiconductors, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, Amazon and Tesla, have issued statements reassuring customers that supply chains remain stable. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has warned that the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, of which Nvidia is a key member, may be overvalued.

Potential Market Consequences

Analysts fear that the Nvidia scandal could trigger a broader correction in the technology sector. The Nasdaq index, which has almost tripled over the past three years, may see further declines as investors reassess the true value of high‑growth tech stocks. The debt accumulated by these companies-estimated at $3 trillion, about 10 percent of the United States GDP-could become unsustainable if market valuations continue to fall.

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What Comes Next

Investors are closely monitoring Nvidia's next earnings report, scheduled for early next month, for clues about the company's financial health. Regulators may also review the company's governance practices in light of the scandal. If the market continues to react negatively, the AI bubble that has inflated world markets for years could burst, potentially leading to a wider financial downturn.

Broader Implications for the AI Industry

The incident highlights the vulnerability of the AI industry to reputational risks. Companies that depend on Nvidia's chips, such as Tesla's electric vehicles and OpenAI's language models, may face supply chain disruptions if the company's leadership is further scrutinised. The fallout could slow the pace of AI development and affect investors who have poured billions into the sector.

Conclusion

While the full impact of the scandal remains uncertain, the rapid decline in Nvidia's share price and the potential ripple effects across the technology market underscore the fragility of today's high‑growth economy. Investors and regulators alike will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.