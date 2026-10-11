Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Aided $7.5 Billion in China Chip Shipments

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's romantic relationship with Alice Huang, identified by US intelligence as an alleged Chinese spy, helped funnel at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chips to China through a family-linked network. Nvidia's board is investigating whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman identified by US intelligence officials as an alleged spy for Beijing, facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, according to a report Tuesday by The Information citing two people who know her.

The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether the 63-year-old CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Alice Huang, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, the report said. She and Jensen Huang are not related.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Network Used to Ship Chips to China

Corporate records cited by The Information link Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, to Shanghai Century Litong through a company that held an ownership stake when the Chinese firm was founded in June 2023. By October 2023, Century Litong had secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia, giving it priority access to the company's chips.

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Century Litong was initially linked to Huang Yu through a founding shareholder that was ultimately controlled by Huang Yu before exiting the company in 2024, according to the report. When orders for Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies, helping move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips into China, the report said.

The machines, valued at approximately $64.8 million, were listed as being located in China despite US restrictions on exporting the advanced chips without a license. Century Litong rented computing capacity and operated data centers using Nvidia chips, including some barred from sale to China. Some chips ultimately served Alibaba, Tencent and smaller Chinese AI labs, The Information reported.

Moonshot, the Chinese AI firm that developed the popular chatbot Kimi, disputed the accuracy of the documents, saying it had no current business relationship with Lingmeixin, the company identified as the servers' owner. It also denied participating in or authorizing the financing arrangements. Alice Huang also held an executive position at Singapore-registered Megaspeed, where she was managing director for eight months in 2023. Megaspeed has been investigated by US authorities over Nvidia chip shipments from Southeast Asia to China.

The company obtained Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from Southeast Asian data centers to Chinese customers or by physically shipping hardware into China. Megaspeed imported at least $4.6 billion in Nvidia equipment from 2023 through November 2025, based on customs records cited by Bloomberg News. Some hardware was deployed in Southeast Asia, while Century Litong received other shipments and obtained additional processors from separate suppliers.

Relationship and Credibility Claims

Hardware acquired by Speedmatrix, a Malaysian subsidiary established by Megaspeed in 2024, later reached Century Litong, according to The Information. The report said Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang to build credibility while remaining vague about her role and avoiding a paper trail. She sought to bolster her credibility with business associates by showing off photographs of herself with Jensen Huang, according to the report.

She also claimed that the Nvidia boss marked her birthday each year with dinner or gifts. She allegedly helped secure restricted chips when orders ran into supply problems, telling colleagues and customers that her contacts at Nvidia and its distributors could help her obtain the hardware.

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The two had known each other since at least 2023, although the report did not establish when they first met or present evidence that Jensen Huang knowingly participated in any violations of US export controls. Jensen Huang has told employees he was unfaithful to his wife but provided no details about the relationship. He admitted Sunday that he had been unfaithful during his marriage of more than 40 years to his wife Lori.

US intelligence officials reportedly identified Alice Huang as an asset of Beijing's Ministry of State Security, an allegation the Chinese government has denied. Nvidia announced Sunday that independent directors and outside counsel would investigate whether its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company said its board had no reason to believe any violations occurred.

Nvidia Board Investigation and Response

Nvidia defended its oversight of chip sales, telling The Information it expects distributors and other business partners to comply with American export restrictions. An Nvidia spokesperson said, Our due diligence has helped identify suspected attempts to circumvent US export controls, leading to federal prosecutions. The company denied having any business dealings with Alice Huang. The FBI said Monday that it was looking into it, and the Justice Department took over an investigation.

Nvidia shares sank 4.3% Monday, wiping out roughly $190 billion in market value as the company faced mounting scrutiny over the controversy. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The Post has sought comment from Nvidia, Century Litong, Moonshot, Megaspeed and the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC.