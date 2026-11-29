The controversy surrounding Jensen Huang and Nvidia has triggered a severe tech selloff, raising alarms about an AI investment bubble and political market risks.

Global financial markets are currently experiencing a severe downturn, described by seasoned City of London insiders as a period of carnage. This brutal sell-off has hit the technology sector particularly hard, with America's tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropping 15 per cent from its peak just one month ago. While other major indices have fallen in sympathy, the UK's FTSE 100 remains resilient, staying up more than 7 per cent this year due to its heavy weighting in traditional banks and industrial companies.

Market Volatility and Bear Market Fears

The heightened instability has pushed Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, to its highest level since President Trump's liberation day tariffs sent markets into a tailspin earlier this year. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at City trading firm IG, notes that while volatility events often cluster, the current manic activity is distinct. One Mayfair-based hedge fund manager has already classified the situation as a stealth bear market, citing tech stocks that have plummeted by a fifth or more from their recent highs.

Also read Trump speaking at Nvidia chipmaker after pushing for CEO Huang's return

Nvidia Leadership Crisis and Valuation Hits

At the center of this turmoil is Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, whose personal controversies have directly impacted share prices. News regarding his affairs, including an alleged connection to a Chinese spy, triggered a downward spiral for the chip giant. Since their peak in early October, Nvidia's market capitalization has shrunk by $2.8 trillion, a loss equivalent to the entire annual economic output of either Italy or Brazil. The board initially dismissed Huang, but he was reinstated following an intervention by Donald Trump, a sequence of events that failed to stabilize investor confidence.

Anthropic Listing Fails to Restore Market Confidence

The fallout from the Nvidia saga has overshadowed other major financial events, including the initial public offering of Claude chatbot developer Anthropic. This listing, described as the largest flotation ever, lost its shine as Anthropic shares sank below their float price. The poor performance of this major debut suggests that the trials of these two artificial intelligence titans reveal a harsher reality for the sector. Investors are now questioning whether these events signal that the tech stock bubble is finally bursting after years of stratospheric valuations.

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Political Risks and Corporate Governance Questions

Beyond the immediate financial losses, the situation has introduced a new layer of complexity regarding political risk and corporate governance. Experts now speak of a Washington discount, where share valuations are lowered to compensate for the uncertainty created by political interference. Charu Chanana, chief strategist at Saxo investment bank, warns that Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress in January could intensify scrutiny. This shift raises broader questions about the rule of law and the independence of major corporate leadership decisions.

AI Boom Structural Headwinds and Investor Caution

Historian Niall Ferguson argues that the restoration of Jensen Huang cannot avert the end of the AI boom, pointing to powerful structural headwinds such as rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions. James St Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management, states that Huang's return does not answer the fundamental questions investors face regarding AI funding and profitability. Veteran investors like Ray Dalio and Ken Griffin believe a bubble bound to burst is currently forming, urging a period of adjustment as the market grapples with the toxic cocktail of high rates, tariffs, and tech valuations.