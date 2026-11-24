Nvidia shares surged nearly 5% after CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated, causing the probability of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady at its December 9 meeting to drop to zero. The stock market recovery shifted investor expectations back toward a potential rate hike.

The probability that the Fed would hold rates steady at its Dec. 9 meeting went to zero after Jensen Huang was reinstated. Motley Fool Issues Rare "Total Conviction" Buy Alert ›gained 4.9% on Monday, as it seemed like the fears that crushed the stock market last week had suddenly vanished.

In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia.and the subsequent stock market surge bring other risks. With the stock market in free fall last week, investors were starting to hedge their bets that the Fed would raise rates at its next meeting on Dec. 9.

Also read Trump, Who Had Up to $62M in Nvidia Stock, Personally Pushed for Huang’s Reinstatement

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, bets that the Fed would hold interest rates steady grew last week as the market crashed, reaching an 11.4% chance of no change at the next meeting. On Monday, after Huang's return, that probability fell to zero, and investors now see a 4.9% chance that the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points. Some Fed Governors, like Christopher Waller, have argued for a 50-basis-point hike at the next meeting.

The Fed has a dual mandate to maximize employment and keep prices stable, as reflected in its 2% inflation target. In other words, the Fed isn't supposed to directly consider the stock market, but the stock market impacts both employment and inflation.

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It represents trillions of dollars of wealth, and when the stock market falls sharply, like it did last week, investors are less likely to spend money, and falling stock prices could put pressure on businesses as well, leading to layoffs. The Fed monitors asset prices, including stock prices, but Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has made it clear that taming inflation is his top priority, as inflation has been above the Fed's target for five years.

Rate hikes tend to cool off the stock market as higher interest rates raise borrowing costs for businesses and also entice investors to rotate from stocks into bonds. With expectations for a December rate hike now built in, the impact of a 25-basis-point hike should be mostly priced in to the market, though the probability of a rate hike could change after the October PCE report comes out on Wednesday.

Fed rate hikes, which are expected to continue into next year, are likely to exacerbate one of the biggest issues in thebonds sparked the start of the sell-off in AI stocks last October, and that pressure remains. In fact, one of the issues surrounding Huang's departure was that he was behind many of the financial backstop arrangements that Nvidia had made with companies like.

Those promises are propping up a significant portion of the AI sector, as Nvidia holds stakes in several AI stocks and start-ups and has complex financing arrangements with companies that buy its chips. We don't know what the stock market will do in the two weeks between now and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Dec. 9, and if stocks continue to rally, the Fed will have more leeway to raise rates.

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However, last week's plunge shows how jittery investors are and how fragile the AI boom has become, as prior to Huang's resignation, investors were already bailing on AI stocks, first over solvency concerns at CoreWeave and other neoclouds and then over the backlash against data centers in the midterm election. Those issues haven't changed because Huang is back at Nvidia, though investors may be willing to put them aside for now.

If selling pressure returns to the AI sector, any rate hikes from the Fed will only add fuel to the fire, regardless of expectations or the impact on inflation.for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years. Stock Advisorhas positions in CoreWeave and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a