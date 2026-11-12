Nvidia Shares Plunge Over 10% as Jensen Huang Resigns CEO Role Amid Investigation

Nvidia appoints Colette Kress as interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned following an investigation into a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia shares fell more than 10 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the semiconductor giant announced that Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has resigned from all leadership positions. The immediate departure of Huang from his roles as president, chief executive officer, and board member marks a historic shift for the company as it navigates a complex internal inquiry.

The chipmaker simultaneously appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO while the board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent leader. Kress will retain her current duties as the company's chief financial officer during this transitional period, ensuring continuity in financial oversight and daily operations.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

Huang's exit follows the board's November 8 announcement of an independent investigation launched after reports surfaced that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. In a message to employees at that time, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and pledged to cooperate fully with the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

In a significant governance restructuring, Nvidia named Harvey C. Jones, the former chief executive of Synopsys, as the company's first board chair. This appointment marks a structural change for the corporation, which has been led by Huang since its inception. As part of his departure, Huang will also exit the board of directors entirely, stepping away from his role as a director.

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Huang remains the company's fourth-largest investor with a stake of approximately 3.61 percent. Despite the high-profile leadership changes, the board initially stated there was no evidence that US national security or company secrets had been compromised during the foreign intelligence probe.

Harvey C. Jones expressed strong confidence in the continuity of operations under the interim leadership team. He emphasized that customer commitments and the company's product roadmap would proceed without interruption, aiming to stabilize investor confidence during the search for a permanent successor.

On Tuesday, independent directors retained former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to oversee the rigorous examination of the situation. The board confirmed that Kress will manage daily operations without disruption while they evaluate both internal and external candidates for the permanent chief executive role.

This leadership change occurs at a critical juncture for the artificial intelligence chip market, where Nvidia maintains a dominant position globally. The appointment of Kress as interim chief executive aims to maintain the company's competitive edge while the board addresses the serious nature of the allegations.