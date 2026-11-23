US intelligence reveals Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was monitored by China's MSS through businesswoman Alice Huang, linking his affair to potential chip smuggling.

American intelligence agencies have confirmed that Alice Huang, the former partner of ex- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, maintained active and frequent contact with China's Ministry of State Security for over a year. These communications occurred between spring 2025 and fall 2026, a timeline that significantly overlaps with the period of Huang's romantic relationship with the technology executive. This revelation has intensified suspicions that Nvidia was the target of a sophisticated Chinese 'honeypot' intelligence operation designed to extract sensitive proprietary data.

The discovery has placed Jensen Huang's professional downfall under a new and more severe light. While Huang initially resigned following scandals regarding extramarital affairs, US intelligence officials determined that his business partner, Kang Wei, who Huang frequently presented as her husband, also collaborated with the same Chinese intelligence service. This coordinated effort suggests a deliberate strategy by Beijing to exploit Huang's position to gain access to critical technological advancements.

Also read What Jensen Huang’s allies say they've told him since his resignation: 'Let's fight'

Investigators are now actively examining whether companies associated with Huang and Wei facilitated the illegal movement of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips into China. Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm where Alice Huang previously served as an executive, is under intense scrutiny for acquiring large quantities of Nvidia processors during the alleged espionage period. Authorities are tracking these shipments to determine if they bypassed strict American export regulations.

Evidence indicates that some of these high-performance chips were delivered to data centers in Southeast Asia, where they were subsequently used to serve major Chinese technology giants including Alibaba. Other chips are suspected of being smuggled directly into mainland China, potentially aiding Beijing's efforts to overcome technological blockades. American intelligence officials have obtained shipping records and other documentary evidence connecting the pair to this network.

Advertisement

Despite the mounting evidence, the Nvidia Board of Directors has firmly rejected any possibility of reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive. The board's decision stands despite public pleas from former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly defended Huang. Trump described the former CEO as one of America's most brilliant minds and argued on his social media platform that rehiring Huang would benefit both Nvidia and the United States.

Trump's defense included skepticism regarding the espionage claims against Alice Huang. He stated he did not believe she was a spy, suggesting that Chinese women in the country were often unfairly labeled as intelligence assets. However, Trump's own advisers had reportedly warned him on multiple occasions about the intelligence linking Huang to Beijing's spy apparatus, warnings that the president allegedly dismissed.

The investigation is expanding to include potential meetings between Alice Huang and officials from China's Ministry of Public Security. Her business connections extend to family members and companies with reported links to Chinese defense contractors. Some businesses in this network have been linked to efforts to supply advanced processors to Chinese state-owned military contractors working for the People's Liberation Army.

These developments have attracted significant attention on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers from both parties are demanding greater transparency. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton faced questioning during a classified briefing earlier this month regarding the affair and the intelligence concerns. A subsequent briefing for senior congressional national security staffers was postponed by administration officials.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, reportedly prepared a confidential memorandum dated March 30 detailing Alice Huang's alleged Chinese intelligence connections. The document highlights the severity of the security breach and the potential long-term impact on American technological supremacy in the artificial intelligence sector.

American investigators believe the alleged chip-smuggling network closely matches Beijing's stated intelligence priorities. Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser during Trump's first administration, told reporters that assuming the Ministry of State Security was not at the center of this operation would be to assume incompetence. He emphasized that such an assumption was highly unlikely given the agency's known capabilities and objectives.

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. In a statement released on November 8, the company stated it had no reason to believe that either national security secrets or NVIDIA's proprietary information were compromised. However, the revelation of the intelligence contacts has raised fresh questions about the extent of the exposure and the effectiveness of corporate security measures.

The scandal underscores the broader geopolitical struggle over semiconductor technology. China's state security minister, Chen Yixin, recently outlined an explicit mission for the agency to tackle critical technological 'choke holds' and advance artificial intelligence innovation. The alleged activities of Alice Huang and Kang Wei appear to be part of this larger national campaign to acquire cutting-edge American technology despite international restrictions.