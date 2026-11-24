Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO triggers $30 stock rally. Suspicious Polymarket accounts win $340,000 on his return, while President Trump gains millions on Nvidia stock.

Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia, has been reinstated in his position following a sudden resignation linked to a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy. This reversal of fortune resulted in more than $340,000 being paid out to two suspicious clusters of Polymarket accounts that correctly predicted his return.

President Donald Trump also profited significantly from the event, reportedly making up to $15 million on his Nvidia stock holdings since the surprise announcement. The reinstatement followed a tumultuous week that caused Nvidia to lose over $1 trillion in market capitalization before rallying more than 30 percent.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Stock Surge And Megaspeed Blacklist

Suspicious Polymarket Accounts Win $340000

Two distinct clusters of Polymarket accounts secured over $340,000 in profits by betting on the return of Jensen Huang to his leadership role at the semiconductor giant. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps identified these clusters as suspicious because they placed bets exclusively on Nvidia-related markets within minutes of depositing funds.

The first group consisted of five accounts created and funded on November 16, the same day President Donald Trump publicly stated he would welcome Huang back to the company. This timing suggests the accounts had advance knowledge of the political support Huang would receive, coinciding with Trump's public endorsement.

Advertisement

A second group containing 11 accounts was formed on Monday, just hours before Nvidia's board of directors made the official announcement regarding Huang's return. One specific account placed bets on Monday at approximately 2 a.m. EST on contracts set to pay out if Huang resumed his duties by the end of November.

These contracts cost only 3 cents each, indicating the market had assigned only a 3 percent probability to Huang making a comeback at that time. The account that placed these bets earned approximately $2,700 from the initial investment, netting nearly $47,000 in profits from a single transaction.

Donald Trump Nvidia Stock Gains $15 Million

President Donald Trump has realized substantial financial gains from Nvidia stock following the announcement that Jensen Huang would return as CEO. A CNBC analysis of the president's stock trades reveals that he completed at least 108 transactions worth between $27.2 million and $97.9 million during his second term.

His official financial filings indicate that his holdings in Nvidia were valued between $12.5 million and $58 million at the end of 2025. These figures reflect the significant upward movement in Nvidia's share price, which added nearly $1 trillion to its value after Huang's reinstatement.

White House and Silicon Valley Lobby for Return

The White House confirmed that President Trump called the Nvidia board of directors directly to advocate for Huang's reinstatement. His intervention was part of a broader lobbying effort by a war room of Silicon Valley allies who sought to save the company from further instability.

Advertisement

Venture capitalists including Gavin Baker and Brad Gerstner, along with Uber founder Travis Kalanick and Goldman Sachs executive John Underwood, publicly campaigned for Huang to keep his job. They argued that the CEO was integral to the health of the US artificial intelligence industry and the broader economy.

Baker and Gerstner published an open letter to the board within 24 hours of Huang's resignation, urging them to leave all options on the table. They emphasized that the success of the tech sector and market gains were largely attributable to Huang's leadership, describing his situation as unique compared to other industry figures like Elon Musk.

Jensen Huang Reinstated Amidst Spy Scandal

Jensen Huang resigned initially after admitting to an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy named Alice Huang. The scandal involved multiple reported affairs, two with Nvidia subordinates and the other with the alleged spy, causing a period of intense scrutiny for the AI giant.

After resigning, Huang apologized for his indiscretions, and President Trump stated that the issue was brought to such a high level because sex sells. Trump also noted that Huang's wife, Lori, aged 64, has decided to stand by her husband despite the infidelity, describing her as a fantastic woman who has worked things out.

The president posted a meme on his social media platform Truth Social showing Jensen Huang holding a red bra, a re-imagining of the iconic photo taken after Trump was shot by a would-be assassin in 2023. This gesture highlighted the political support Huang received during his brief absence from the role.