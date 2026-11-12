Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, Colette Kress named interim CEO as shares fall 13%

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia president and CEO and left the board effective immediately. CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO and will keep her CFO and EVP roles while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia president and CEO and stepped down from the board on Thursday, effective immediately. The board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Nvidia Shares Drop Amid Leadership Change

Nvidia shares fell more than 13% at the US market open on Thursday, trading at $151.00 as of 13:31 UTC, according to Yahoo Finance. The 59-year-old Kress will keep her roles as chief financial officer and executive vice president while serving as interim CEO, Nvidia said in a Thursday statement. She will remain CFO as the board searches for a permanent replacement. The board said it will consider internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO role.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Kress has been Nvidia CFO and EVP since joining in September 2013. During her tenure, she has led the company finance organization and has played a key role in Nvidia growth and evolution, the company said. She helped spearhead supplier partnerships after joining. Before Nvidia, Kress had a brief stint at Cisco Systems and a long 13-year tenure at Microsoft, including four years as CFO of the Server and Tools division.

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She joined Nvidia in 2013 as a replacement to interim CFO Karen Burns, who succeeded Nvidia CFO David White after he left for personal reasons. At the time, analysts told Reuters that a new CFO would not have that much of an impact on the company given how strong of a leader it had.

Analysts Assure Board Confidence In Kress

RBC Capital analyst Doug Freedman told the outlet, When you have a very strong CEO, as Nvidia does, the strategy and direction very clearly comes from the corner office, so a CFO change is not indicative of an inflection point in the direction of the company. The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones its first chair. Jones said the company expects its operations and product roadmap to continue without interruption. He added that the board has full confidence in Kress.

Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position, said Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors. He said the board has full confidence in Kress. Kress said in a statement, NVIDIA strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.

We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders. Kress said earlier this year at a tech event, according to Barron, We are in good shape to bring this to market in the second half of the year. Now, Kress will have the task of easing investors fears during a massive crisis for the company.

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Kress Background And Personal Life Details

Kress has a master degree from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor from University of Arizona. She currently lives in Saratoga, California. Her husband, David Kress, is a former Microsoft leader who got his start in the mailroom in 1987. The couple reportedly met in Silicon Valley and have two children together.

One of her sons, Matthew Kress, is a golfer with PGA Tour America and a University of Florida alum.