Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Espionage Probe; CFO Colette Kress Takes Over as Senate Demands Testimony

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang steps down as the company launches an investigation into a foreign intelligence operation. Lawmakers summon Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for testimony regarding national security concerns.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has resigned from his roles as president, chief executive, and board member with immediate effect. The abrupt leadership change occurs as the artificial intelligence chipmaker faces intense scrutiny over a reported foreign intelligence operation targeting the company. This development marks the end of a thirty-three-year tenure for Huang, who founded the semiconductor giant and built it into a global leader in AI technology. The board has not publicly detailed the specific circumstances behind his departure, citing the need to protect sensitive information during an active security review.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has formally requested that Huang appear before US lawmakers to address growing national security concerns. Scott stated on the social media platform X on Thursday that recent reports raise serious questions about the protection of sensitive US technology and the integrity of the semiconductor supply chain. The chairman also summoned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify alongside Huang, signaling a cross-branch interest in the matter. Scott emphasized the urgency of the situation for national defense, noting that the probe examines whether sensitive data was compromised.

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Nvidia announced that an independent investigation is currently examining reports that a foreign intelligence operation targeted Jensen Huang. Despite the leadership exit, the company's board previously expressed confidence in Huang and stated there was no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets had been compromised. This statement suggests the company is attempting to balance transparency with the need to protect strategic details during the ongoing security review. The board's initial stance indicates that while the investigation is serious, no definitive breach has been publicly confirmed.

Following the departure of Jensen Huang, Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the interim chief executive. Kress will assume operational control while the board considers both internal and external candidates for the permanent role. This transition ensures continuity in corporate governance and financial management during a period of significant uncertainty. The appointment of an interim leader from within the company indicates a desire to maintain stability while evaluating long-term strategic direction. Investors and market participants are now watching closely to see who will eventually replace the founder.

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The call for testimony extends beyond the Senate Banking Committee to other key legislative bodies involved in national security. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast announced that Jensen Huang has agreed to brief House lawmakers behind closed doors. This classified briefing aims to shed light on potential threats to US national security stemming from the foreign intelligence operation. The closed-door nature of the proceedings highlights the sensitive nature of the information being discussed and the need for secure handling of strategic details. Lawmakers are still working out when the briefing will take place and who will attend.

Top Democratic leaders have joined the chorus of calls for accountability and further investigation into the events surrounding Nvidia. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for an additional classified briefing on Nvidia, noting that an earlier briefing focused mainly on Iran. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also stated that Congress should continue seeking answers from Huang, other Nvidia officials, and the Trump administration. This cross-party pressure indicates that the issue has transcended typical corporate governance matters and has entered the realm of high-level national security policy. Lawmakers from both parties are demanding greater transparency regarding the protection of critical American technology infrastructure.