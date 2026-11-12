Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal; Stock Plunges 10 Percent

Nvidia shares drop 10 percent as CEO Jensen Huang resigns following revelations of extramarital affairs. Interim leadership is established amid investor concerns over future growth and market stability.

Shares of Nvidia Corporation plummeted by more than 10 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday, erasing approximately $420 billion from the company's market valuation. This sharp decline marks a significant milestone in a turbulent week where the AI hardware giant has already lost $730 billion, or 16 percent of its value. The sudden market reaction was triggered by the resignation of Jensen Huang, the 63-year-old founder and chief executive officer who had led the company for 30 years. His departure follows serious allegations regarding his personal conduct, which have thrown the corporate governance of the tech industry's most valuable firm into disarray.

Jensen Huang Steps Down Following Personal Scandal

Jensen Huang officially resigned from his position as chief executive officer, concluding a three-decade tenure that transformed Nvidia into a dominant force in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. The decision comes after intense pressure mounted on the executive to step down due to reports of multiple extramarital affairs. Huang had previously admitted to cheating on his wife with Alice Huang, a woman suspected by authorities to be a Chinese spy, although she is not related to him by blood. The initial confession created significant reputational damage, but the situation worsened with the revelation of a second relationship involving a direct report at the company. Colette Kress, the chief financial officer who has served Nvidia since 2013, has assumed interim leadership duties while the board searches for a permanent successor to the founding CEO.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

Kimberly Powell Affair Violates Corporate Code of Conduct

According to new reports, Jensen Huang also engaged in an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, the 48-year-old vice president of healthcare at Nvidia. This specific relationship is considered particularly damaging because it involved a direct subordinate, which constitutes a clear violation of the company's internal code of conduct. The corporate policy explicitly instructs employees to avoid situations where personal actions conflict with professional responsibilities, including the management of personal relationships. Chris Beauchamp, the chief market analyst at IG, noted that while the first revelation might have been survivable, the involvement of a direct report sealed Huang's fate. The board's crisis talks concluded that the combination of reputational risk and governance breach necessitated an immediate change in top leadership to stabilize the organization.

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Investor Anxiety Over Leadership Transition and Market Volatility

The resignation has sparked profound nervousness among investors, particularly because there was no clear succession plan in place for the role of chief executive officer. The market is now facing uncertainty regarding whether Nvidia can maintain its exceptional growth trajectory under new management. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, described the news as a bombshell that could have groundbreaking implications for the broader artificial intelligence ecosystem. Investors are scrutinizing whether the change in leadership will undermine the assumptions underpinning Nvidia's revenue growth and gross margins in the quarters ahead. While the company still possesses some of the best products on the market, its ability to execute strategy and sustain its competitive advantage is now under intense examination. When investors lose confidence in these foundational assumptions, the share price becomes the primary mechanism for pricing in that uncertainty, leading to increased volatility.

Broader Industry Context and Future Market Implications

This corporate crisis coincides with a period of heightened anxiety for AI stocks, as investors question whether massive infrastructure spending on data centers will yield acceptable financial returns. The turmoil was further exacerbated by the sweeping victories of Democrats in the recent US midterm elections, which fueled fears of potential regulatory clampdowns on data centers and a slowdown in the AI revolution. Nvidia's shares have shed approximately $2 trillion of value since their peak on October 6, reflecting broader concerns about a potential stock market bubble. The upcoming earnings update next week will be critical in assessing whether the company can deliver another exceptional beat and raise amidst this leadership transition. As the board works to appoint a permanent CEO, the focus remains on maintaining investor trust and ensuring the pipeline of innovation continues to reach the market without disruption.