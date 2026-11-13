Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal; Shares Plunge

Nvidia shares drop after CEO Jensen Huang resigns following personal scandal. The move impacts global markets and raises questions about the company's future leadership and AI strategy.

Shares in Nvidia plummeted following the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, a departure triggered by personal controversies involving alleged infidelity. The announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars from the technology giant's market capitalization in a matter of days.

Leadership Crisis and Market Impact

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang stepped down from his position after reports emerged regarding his extramarital affairs with colleagues. The immediate market reaction was severe, with Nvidia shares falling 14 percent in early trading before settling at a 4.3 percent decline for the day. This drop contributed to weekly losses exceeding 11 percent, wiping approximately $490 billion, or £409 billion, from the company's value.

Also read Nvidia Ousts CEO Jensen Huang After Spy Affair Scandal, Names Colette Kress Interim CEO

The rapid devaluation has significantly affected British savers, as Nvidia constitutes a major portion of many pension funds and stocks and shares Individual Savings Accounts. At the start of October, the chipmaker represented 5 percent of global stock market value, making its instability a critical concern for international index funds and retail investors alike. The total loss in value since the stock peaked in early October now exceeds $1.8 trillion.

New Interim Leadership Appointed

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has assumed temporary control of the company while a permanent successor is identified. Kress, who has been employed at Nvidia since 2013, is tasked with stabilizing operations during this turbulent period. Her appointment aims to provide continuity in financial management while the board evaluates long-term strategic directions.

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Former boss Jensen Huang's abrupt exit leaves the artificial intelligence industry without its most prominent advocate. Huang, who built Nvidia into a global powerhouse over thirty years, was central to all corporate strategy and public relations efforts. His departure creates a significant void in leadership, raising concerns about the company's ability to maintain its dominant position in the competitive AI sector.

Personal Scandal Details and Allegations

The resignation follows allegations that Huang engaged in affairs with two specific individuals connected to the company. Reports initially identified Alice Huang, a 42-year-old suspected to be a Beijing agent, as one of the parties involved. Subsequently, claims surfaced regarding a third mistress, further complicating the situation for the former executive.

Kimberly Powell, the 48-year-old Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia, was also named in connection with the alleged misconduct. These personal revelations have overshadowed the company's professional achievements and triggered calls for a Congressional investigation. The scandal has drawn intense scrutiny from both the media and financial regulators, adding complexity to the corporate governance challenges.

Analyst Reactions and Future Outlook

Financial analysts are currently reassessing their positions on the stock, with several major institutions downgrading their ratings. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Global Research removed Nvidia from their top pick lists this week. Wells Fargo and Citigroup also reduced their price targets, reflecting growing uncertainty about the company's near-term trajectory.

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Tristan Gerra of Robert W Baird slashed his price target from $500 to $200, signaling deep skepticism. Analysts at TD Cowen described Huang's exit as unprecedented and shocking, stating they could not determine the path forward for Nvidia. They removed the stock as a top pick until the dust settles, highlighting the lack of a clear strategy.

Despite the turmoil, some market participants view the resignation as a necessary corrective measure. Chris Beauchamp of IG noted that removing the CEO might ultimately benefit the stock by ending the uncertainty. Competitors like Advanced Micro Devices saw their stocks rise 30 percent, as investors bet on potential market share gains.

The broader artificial intelligence ecosystem faces questions regarding future funding. Nvidia has been referred to as the 'Bank of AI' due to its extensive infrastructure investments. Investors are worried that a retreat from this role could cut off funding to smaller companies dependent on Nvidia's financial support and technological ecosystem.