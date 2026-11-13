Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal and National Security Probe

Nvidia and Jensen Huang face scrutiny as the CEO resigns following allegations of extramarital affairs and potential espionage links, impacting global markets.

Jensen Huang has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, triggering a significant leadership transition within the world's most valuable technology company. The departure follows a rapid escalation of internal investigations into Huang's personal conduct and national security concerns. This move comes just days after reports emerged regarding Huang's relationships with multiple individuals, including one suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Resignation Triggered by Alleged Affairs

Huang stepped down from his position after acknowledging an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed. He had been married to his wife Lori for more than forty years. The initial discovery of their romantic relationship prompted Nvidia's board of directors to launch a formal internal investigation into the matter.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

The situation intensified when The New York Times reported a second affair involving Kimberly Powell, who serves as Nvidia's vice president of health care. Sources cited a video showing Huang being affectionate with Powell at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a company conference in March. These revelations severely damaged Huang's standing within the corporation and among global investors.

Senate Committee Summons CEO Testimony

Republican Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the Banking Committee, has formally summoned Jensen Huang to testify regarding his connection to the alleged Chinese spy. Scott stated on X that recent reports raise serious concerns about national security and the protection of sensitive United States technology. He emphasized that the American people deserve answers regarding these threats.

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Huang had previously served as an informal advisor to President Donald Trump on artificial intelligence matters. He spent years lobbying against restrictions on the sale of advanced AI chips to China. The connection between Huang and Alice Huang, who has been photographed with him multiple times since 2024, has shifted from a personal scandal to a geopolitical issue requiring congressional oversight.

Market Impact and Leadership Transition

The scandal has wiped approximately $550 billion off Nvidia's market valuation, reflecting the severe confidence crisis within the AI industry. Insiders indicate that Huang's morale had plummeted over the past week leading up to his resignation. He appeared emotionally drained, frequently using dismissive language and describing himself in harsh, self-critical terms to colleagues.

Following his departure, the Nvidia board announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would assume the role of interim CEO. Kress emailed employees expressing deep belief in the company's future and gratitude for their resilience during this difficult period. She acknowledged the extraordinary challenges posed by the recent events and pledged to maintain professional standards.

Political Reactions and Future Implications

President Donald Trump offered mixed reactions to Huang's resignation, suggesting that the outcome depended on the nature of the relationships involved. He proposed that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Huang, citing Cook's success in building Apple into a major global enterprise. Trump stated that if the involvement of a spy was confirmed, stepping down was necessary.

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Reports indicated a third alleged intimate relationship with another unnamed Nvidia employee emerged just hours after Huang's resignation. A senior Trump official predicted significant negative consequences for the global economy. The company now faces the dual challenge of restoring investor confidence and navigating complex national security inquiries while maintaining its dominant position in the artificial intelligence sector.