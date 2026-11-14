Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid National Security Concerns and Multiple Affairs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China. The board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway discuss the national security implications and the future of the AI industry in their latest podcast episode.

just keeps getting worse. First, it was reported that Huang had an affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Then Huang was revealed to have had another affair, this time with a direct report at Nvidia. And then, yet another affair, with a different employee. On Thursday,Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway are gobsmacked by every aspect of this debacle.

Also read Nvidia board reportedly preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang amid spy scandal

In their conversation on the latest episode of Galloway and Swisher discuss why many top-ranking U.S. officials seem to think Huang’s involvement with a purported Chinese spy was no big deal, whether Huang is as indispensable as many people say, and where the AI industry goes from here. Below, an excerpt from that exchange. : Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for China.

The board has named Nvidia CFO Colette Kress interim CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. Huang’s departure comes after reports of a second affair with direct report Kimberly Powell, a senior Nvidia executive who runs its health-care business. Scott, I thought he would get dumped from the get-go, but of course Silicon Valley tried to put up a fight here. But give me your top-line thoughts, and then I shall.

: This isn’t about infidelity. This is about national security, and that’s why it’s going to get so much worse.

And I bet that our security apparatus began interviewing the board members and the questions got so serious so fast that the board members probably lawyered out of their own concerns, and their lawyers probably told them, “You need to fire this guy right away, because any director that is privy to this type of information and what has gone down here — you want to distance yourself and show that you take this somewhat seriously. ” And just let me give you just a quick sense of what these chips power and what potentially was compromised here.

These are some of the things that Nvidia-class computing enables: nuclear weapons, simulating nuclear detonations, modeling weapons, validating stockpiles reliably without physical testing, autonomous weapons, AI-driven drones, target recognition, autonomous navigation, simulating aerodynamics in extreme temperatures, flight behavior and advanced guidance systems, intelligence and surveillance, satellite-image analysis, facial recognition, tracking individuals in military movements at enormous scale, cyber warfare, missile defense, biological and chemical threats, military command and control, combining satellite-radar intelligence and battlefield data to accelerate military decision-making. : Is that all?

I do want to get into Silicon Valley’s reaction, because it literally has been soulless and without any interest in this country. I think when you use that word: No, I think he didn’t know. And that’s another issue. Trump knew about it.

There was a big fight among and between Cabinet officials. Rubio andwere on one side saying, “This is fucking serious. ” And Howard Nutsack, also known as Lutnick, and David Sacks, Trump’s alleged AI guru, were on the Chinese side of this equation and were pushing Jensen’s efforts to get more chips to sell to China. Essentially, that was his push.

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And a lot of people in the national-security apparatus were very disturbed by his influence on President Trump, who of course knew about what was going on.is tell him. They needed to tell him completely. So first take on this — the national-security issue is very clear. Let’s talk about a couple things.

This fight between and among Trump people and what Trump didn’t do here, which was to warn Huang what was going on … Him saying he didn’t know is a real problem. The government should have told him that this woman was under surveillance. They didn’t know about the second woman, but they absolutely had a duty to warn this guy of what he was in. And who knows how long and how many secrets went through?

Who knows? Nobody’s going to ever find out, I think. : They sent officials down, and they found unopened boxes of GPUs implying that they were just at a distribution center, and weren’t even going to be used there. The question is where were they going to go?

: And you can bet in these hearings that the Democrats are now going to control, that they’re going to bring up the fact that, okay, did the Trump administration purposely know they were throttling back defense systems for Ukraine? How early did they know we were potentially losing or had information compromised to the CCP? I mean, this is literally playing out like the president is an asset of the CCP and the GRU.

: And to not stop this — it wasn’t telling Jensen, it was intervening and stopping. There’s so many outstanding people in our security apparatus distinct from Trump. I thought for a moment, maybe they sat Jensen down and turned him and started feeding them false information. But it doesn’t look like that happened.

: No, no. There was a real fight. Last week in the Cabinet, there was an enormous fight. They kept trying. Rubio and Bessent apparently kept trying to stop this..

As much as you want to focus on Jensen Huang, he didn’t know. He should have known. That’s another issue. : This is like, “Okay.

I don’t know it’s daylight and yet I’m sitting outside getting burnt. ” Okay boss, really? I want to talk about two things. What’s going to happen next with Nvidia and the AI boom?

But first, I will note Huang does have job security somewhere. Elon Musk, responding to an idea on X with, “That would be an honor. ” And then our least favorite Elon minion, and I mean that as tiny and tiny and tinier,.

“Let them vote their shares. The board is obviously going to be in CYA mode, not shareholder mode in a case like this. They will make the wrong decision. I’ll bet 90 percent of shareholders would want Jensen to stay.

” What an attitude, that money trumps national security. And they’re not in their CYA mode. They’re in their “This is wrong” mode. Just this reaction from Silicon Valley, which has been consistent except for very few people that — who cares, he’s making money for everybody — is really a sickness at the heart of why we should not trust these tech people trying to come back into the fold.

: The term we use over and over, and it’s in full force here, is idolatry of innovators, and idolatry of the dollar. An unbelievable innovator has created $5 trillion in shareholder value, but that exonerates him from compromising national security. We have millions of active servicemembers. We have millions of people who’ve died for this country.

We have an unbelievable security apparatus. We have IP that is unrivaled such that we can have peace, prosperity, and defense. This is right up there — I forget the guy. The U.S. Navy used to be able to literally tell you, okay, the Russian sub patrolling here is about to turn left in 17 seconds.

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And then a spy within one of the agencies revealed that we were doing that to the Russians. And that was a huge blow to our Navy’s ability to track Russian submarines. The potential damage here is so extraordinary. This will go down as the greatest leak or breach in espionage history.

, Bill Ackman. They literally have no soul, no American soul. And just so people know, just this week, Alex Karp from Palantir suddenlyDo not believe these people. They do not care about anything but their shareholder value and their own power.

I have said this over and over and over again, and this is a glaring example of it. : Again, you can commit one of the greatest breaches in history that puts our nation at risk, but oh baby, you’ve created $5 trillion in wealth? No problem then. You’re exonerated.

And on the other side where we’re also seeing the idolatry of innovators is this notion that we always fall into, and it’s a false notion, that one of these figures is a Jesus-like figure because they built an amazing company. Because they’re smart, it’s all about them. Apple was not going to survive without Steve Jobs. Oh my God, what is Microsoft going to do now that Bill Gates is gone?

Oh, Eric, Sergey, and Larry, that is the secret sauce of the company. Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?world. But if you don’t have a good line and receivers, you’re just going to have a guy get beat up and sacked all the time. To believe that he somehow is the linchpin to Nvidia and AI in general is again to this notion that these figures are Jesus-like and don’t deserve the same scrutiny as normal humans.

: You know all these guys, they’re impressive people, but they put their pants on one leg at a time. And their key skill to get to this level and credit to Jensen is that they have dozens of extraordinary people around them. : That’s the one thing. Many years ago before he died, Steve Jobs actually addressed this with me, where he was talking about post-him Apple when he was sick and he said, “What do you think?

I’m Willy Wonka and they’re the helpers here, the Oompa-Loompas? ” He said, “This is a company full of talented people. ” If you recall at the time when he died, people were like, “Now Apple is done,” which was very typical of people there. But it wasn’t.

He knew that he had this group of executives who has then 10x’d that company’s value. Whatever you think of Apple, it’s bigger and better than ever before.that’s my favorite when the guy’s cheating on his wife, and Olympia Dukakis plays this and she goes, “No matter what you do, you’re going to die, Cosmo. ” They think they’re irreplaceable. Elon, of course, is like, “I’ll hire him.

” Let me tell you, Jensen Huang, please do not do this. It would sully an already sullied situation. I get that, but he also has to be with his family. This is a huge betrayal of his family, even if they knew it.

And his employees, it’s a huge betrayal — he owes a debt of gratitude to them. He should be thinking about what he’s done. : I think that’s all small ball compared to one thing.

If you were to have Wonder Woman’s golden lasso of truth and wrap it around every Fortune 1000 CEO who is stressed out, is hugely successful, falls into the trap of believing they’re more interesting than they are, maybe didn’t get a lot of, quote, unquote “play” when they were younger, and all of a sudden they’re the sexiest man in every room they walk into — I bet a lot of them have had indiscretions. : I would argue that out of the Fortune 1000 CEOs globally, nobody has compromised national security like this man right now.

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