Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid probe into alleged Chinese spy affair, shares plunge 10%

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has resigned after an investigation into his affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and a company vice president. CFO Colette Kress becomes interim CEO as shares fall nearly 10 percent.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned following an investigation into his affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and one of his underlings at the company.

Nvidia Shares Plunge Amid CEO Resignation

The resignation was announced by Nvidia, sending shares down nearly 10 percent in pre-market trading in New York on Thursday. That wiped another $420 billion off the company's value, taking losses this week to $730 billion, or 16 percent. The company has shed around $2 trillion of value since its peak on October 6. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while Nvidia searches for a permanent successor, the company said.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intel Links Megaspeed Exec to Chinese Spy Ring

Kress has worked at Nvidia since 2013. Nvidia also named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman. Huang will leave the company's board as well. A New York Times investigation revealed that Huang, 63, had been the target of an espionage plot.

Advertisement

He confessed to having an affair with Alex Huang, a Chinese executive at a company based in Singapore, who had allegedly been recruited by the Chinese government. Huang, in a statement on Nov. 8, apologized for being unfaithful to his wife. He did not elaborate on the relationship. My actions hurt her and our children, he said.

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. The probe is being overseen by outside independent counsel and a committee of independent directors. It followed a media report that Huang had a close relationship with the alleged spy.

Additional Affair Claims Emerge

Several former Nvidia employees have also since claimed that the billionaire had another extramarital relationship, this time with Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Both were married during the period they allegedly had an extramarital relationship. The alleged affair would have violated the company's code of conduct, under which employees are told to avoid situations where our actions conflict, including personal relationships.

China has rejected allegations of a spying operation targeting the Nvidia CEO, dismissing reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence plot as a smear campaign against Beijing. The company wrote in a press release announcing his resignation: Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.

Advertisement

Huang had led Nvidia since its founding in 1993, overseeing its transformation from a graphics chipmaker into a dominant supplier of processors powering the artificial intelligence boom. Nvidia was founded by a trio of electrical engineers - Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem - who hatched their plan at a Denny's restaurant in California's Bay Area. Its initial focus was on making 3D graphics available for video games and multimedia.

Nvidia Dominates Global AI Chip Market

Nvidia has grown to become the second-largest publicly traded U.S. company by market cap on the strength of its dominance of the AI chip market. Estimates suggest Nvidia's market share in the highly sought-after AI chips is at least 80%, with demand for the semiconductors used to power AI systems surging. The $3.87 trillion firm dominates the robotic chips industry, which powers everything from gaming laptops to online AI chatbots and video streaming.

Nvidia is the global market leader for the production of AI chips, controlling an estimated 85 to 90 percent of the data center GPU market, according to Bloomberg. GPU stands for Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly process and render images, 3D graphics, and video. Huang has been married to his wife Lori Huang for 41 years, and they share two children.

Expert Describes Resignation As Bombshell

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone brokerage, described the news that Huang was stepping down as a bombshell. It appears the board has heard enough to make what can only be described as a groundbreaking decision, one with potentially profound implications for Nvidia and the broader AI ecosystem, he said. The crisis at Nvidia follows a media report that Huang had a close relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.