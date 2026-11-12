Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Affair Scandal as Shares Plunge

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday amid a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy, and Colette Kress was named interim CEO as shares fell.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday, and the chipmaker named Colette Kress, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim chief executive. The Associated Press reported that Nvidia shares plunged 13% at the open after the announcement, with the resignation tied to a scandal that has raised national security concerns in Washington.

Huang faced growing calls to step down after reports that he had an affair with a former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-headquartered data center company. That executive is suspected of being a Chinese government agent. Late Wednesday, media reports said Huang had another extramarital affair, this time with an Nvidia employee who reports to him. The Associated Press could not independently confirm those reports.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intel Links Megaspeed Exec to Chinese Spy Ring

Megaspeed Pledges Cooperation With National Security Probe

Megaspeed pledged on Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into potential risks to U.S. national security. The company is at the center of the scandal engulfing Huang, and its response was its first public statement since the story broke.

In that statement, Megaspeed International said it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws extremely seriously. The statement was signed by its chairman and CEO, Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan, and said the company is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government.

Megaspeed said it has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, the agency that handles enforcement of national security restrictions on technology exports. It said it was ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority.

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The company also said it has hired a U.S. law firm to carry out a comprehensive census of its computer chips and to verify its export controls. Megaspeed said it welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and intends to show through concrete actions that it operates responsibly and in accordance with applicable U.S. laws.

Nvidia Says No Evidence of Compromised Secrets

Nvidia has said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia's trade secrets were compromised. The company also said its internal inquiry would examine all available information.

Nvidia's board was reportedly meeting to discuss Huang's future after the revelations. As of early Thursday, there was no word on any outcome from those discussions.

Details about Huang's affair with the former Megaspeed executive remain unclear. The New York Times reported that the woman was Alice Huang, who also goes by the name Huang Le, and that she was a top executive at Megaspeed. The two are not related, although Megaspeed prominently touts a partnership with Nvidia on its website.

Last month, the New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies found that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing. China has denied that it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang, who heads one of the world's most valuable companies.

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Megaspeed Finances and Export Allegations Draw Scrutiny

Megaspeed faced claims last year that it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but said in December that there was no evidence of such exports. Singapore has also said it is investigating those allegations.

Apart from the national security questions, Megaspeed's finances have also drawn attention. According to Singapore corporate records, the company's total assets soared roughly 90-fold from late 2023 to 2024, to almost US$3 billion.

Revenue rose to over US$294 million in 2024, up from none in 2023. Those figures add to the scrutiny facing a company whose executive is at the center of the Nvidia leadership crisis.

FBI Probe and Nvidia Chip Sales to China

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the FBI was investigating the matter. That announcement came before Huang's resignation on Thursday.

Huang has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China. In January, he won Trump's approval for selling its H200 chips to China. Nvidia has become a leader in making the chips that power artificial intelligence.

Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, had already plunged 10% in premarket trading on Thursday before the 13% drop at the open. Investors now face a company led on an interim basis by Colette Kress while the FBI investigation and the Megaspeed inquiry continue.