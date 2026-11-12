Nvidia Co-Founder Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Allegations and Executive Affairs

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after reports of affairs with an Nvidia employee and Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy. CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive officer of Nvidia following the revelation of an intimate relationship with an employee, adding a third personal scandal to the chipmaker's leadership crisis. The departure comes after weeks of mounting controversy surrounding Huang's personal conduct and national security concerns involving a suspected Chinese agent. The board appointed Colette Kress, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Nvidia shares initially plunged as much as 16 percent after the board's announcement before recovering to trade lower by about 5 percent. A company spokesperson clarified that Huang will not be working with Nvidia in any capacity going forward. This stock volatility caps a week where Nvidia already lost nearly $500 billion in market value due to earlier reports of extramarital affairs. The company's valuation had soared to more than $4 trillion amid insatiable demand for its specialized GPU chips.

Also read Nvidia Ousts CEO Jensen Huang After Spy Affair Scandal, Names Colette Kress Interim CEO

The board also named Harvey Jones, the former CEO of major chip company Synopsys, as its first chairman. This appointment marks a major governance overhaul at a company that relied solely on Huang for decades. Kress has been the company's CFO since 2013 and is a familiar face to Wall Street, regularly appearing at conferences to discuss the company's sprawling operations. Before joining Nvidia, she held executive roles at Cisco and Microsoft.

In her first email to Nvidia employees as interim CEO, Kress wrote that she believes deeply in the company and its future. She acknowledged the extraordinarily difficult period and thanked staff for their resilience and professionalism. Jones, the new chairman, stated in a separate note that the board takes seriously its duty as stewards of the great company. Both leaders emphasized stability and continued dedication to the firm's mission during this turbulent transition.

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The New York Times, citing five people who worked at Nvidia, reported that Huang had an extramarital relationship with a married healthcare executive who reported to him. This report appeared to run afoul of Nvidia's code of conduct. NBC News has not independently verified the claims, and the executive did not respond to requests for comment. This news followed earlier reports that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a business executive suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for Beijing.

Alice Huang held a senior position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was buying advanced chips from Nvidia. The company and other related firms remain under U.S. criminal investigation for allegations of smuggling American-made chips into China. U.S. intelligence showed Huang was in a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, who was identified as an asset of China's spy service. Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulated a memo to officials in the Trump administration outlining these details this spring.

Huang apologized in a memo to employees, admitting he was unfaithful to his wife and that his actions hurt her and their children. He expressed deep remorse and supported an independent investigation into the matter. The two Huangs are not related, but the romantic connection with a suspected Chinese agent raised significant national security alarms among Washington officials.

Alice Huang's precise role and relationship with China's spy service remain unclear. It is possible she was not a career spy for the Ministry of State Security but was asked to cooperate and share information based on her access to Jensen Huang. China has denied the allegations, calling them purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing the country. Multiple Washington officials have called for greater scrutiny of Nvidia and for Huang to testify about his relationship with the suspected agent.

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Even before the latest Times report, Nvidia shares had plunged 11 percent this week. Huang's departure leaves a host of unknowns at the company. The specialized processors designed by Nvidia underpin the AI applications that have powered the stock market and economic growth. The board said it would search for a permanent CEO and consider both internal and external candidates.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the search for a permanent CEO shortly after Nvidia's announcement. He suggested that Apple executive chair Tim Cook should take the role, writing on social media that a legend replaces a legend. Trump had previously defended Huang, stating he thought the CEO was an honorable guy who had done an amazing job for the country. He believed Huang probably had an excuse for his personal conduct.

Before the report of a second affair, many high-profile figures across Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Washington had come to Huang's defense. One supporter said Huang is one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation. They added that two mistakes don't make a right and that Huang is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership. Elon Musk responded to similar sentiments, agreeing that Huang's contributions were vital to the industry.

Nvidia acknowledged Huang's contributions in its Thursday announcement, stating his impact on the company and industry was profound. Huang co-founded the Silicon Valley chipmaker in the early 1990s with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. He came up with the idea for Nvidia at a Denny's restaurant and built the company into a global behemoth over more than 30 years. His leadership presided over the company's meteoric rise during the AI boom. For years, he effectively served as the chief ambassador for the artificial intelligence industry, appearing regularly alongside heads of state and other CEOs.