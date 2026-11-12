Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Affairs With Alleged Chinese Spy and Executive

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, president and board member after affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and a subordinate executive. CFO Colette Kress becomes interim CEO as the board searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia announced Thursday that Jensen Huang, 63, is resigning as chief executive, president and a member of the board, effective immediately. The ouster followed days of turmoil over revelations that he had affairs with a suspected Chinese honeypot and with a company executive.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and executive vice president, will serve as interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent successor. Kress, who has been with the company for 13 years, will also continue in her current roles during the search. The board will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey Jones, a venture capitalist and former CEO of Synopsys, will serve as the first-ever chairman of the board.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Board Launches Investigation Into Affairs

The shakeup comes less than a week before Nvidia's third-quarter earnings report. The decision came after Nvidia's board held emergency meetings late Wednesday following news of a second extramarital affair. The board had initially said it would launch an independent investigation into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a Chinese tech executive allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to spy on the executive and learn more about Nvidia's AI chips.

The board hired former acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim's firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead the investigation. Before the resignation, the board had said Huang would continue to lead the company even as he faced an FBI investigation over the affair with the alleged spy. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang had a separate affair with Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia's vice president of health care.

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Powell joined the company in 2008 to help bring its graphics-processing technology into medical imaging equipment. She rose through Nvidia's business development ranks, becoming a senior director in 2016 before being named vice president of health care by late 2017. The pair were reportedly acting lovey-dovey at a San Jose, California, hotel during the company's annual developer conference in March.

A bystander filmed the encounter before being sequestered by Huang's security team and offered a nondisclosure agreement, according to the newspaper, which said it did not view the recording. When the Times contacted Huang about Powell on Wednesday, he replied, I don't think you should be talking to me directly, before hanging up.

Nvidia's code of conduct prohibits employees from situations where our actions might create a conflict, actual or potential, between our personal gain and our obligations to the company. It also advises that personal relationships may pose a potential conflict. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 as a graphics chip provider for video games. He later grew it into one of the world's most valuable companies by producing chips that helped fuel many of the world's leading AI companies.

He became one of the most recognizable figures of the AI boom, known for his luxury leather jackets and all-black outfits. Huang initially admitted he was unfaithful to his wife of over 40 years and college sweetheart, Lori Huang, in an email to staffers on Sunday. In that email he said, I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty.

Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done.

I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. Huang also vowed to his colleagues, partners and shareholders that he would work to earn back your confidence. The U-turn came after the board seemingly gave him a vote of confidence on Sunday.

Pictures from June 2024 showed Huang and Alice Huang drinking whiskey with other AI big dogs, and they enjoyed a business dinner at a Taipei restaurant with other AI suppliers the following May. Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen who was an executive at Megaspeed, a company that was the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in southeast Asia. She is being investigated by the FBI.

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National Security Concerns Over China Ties

This spring, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly oversaw the drafting of a classified memo warning top Trump officials that the Nvidia boss was in a close relationship with Alice Huang. Huang had cozied up to the Trump administration to ease restrictions on the sale of Nvidia chips to China.

President Trump spoke about Huang at a news conference on Monday, saying he believed Huang's assertions that he was unaware of Alice Huang's affiliations, though the president confirmed the FBI was also investigating the relationship. The Commerce Department had also investigated Nvidia over whether it helped smuggle chips into China before the matter was moved to the Justice Department. Huang is facing calls to appear before Congress and explain himself.

The chairs of House committees on China, foreign affairs and intelligence wrote to Huang requesting that he appear. Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology and information, wrote Reps. Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; John Moolenaar, head of the panel on the Chinese Communist Party; and Intel chair Rick Crawford.

They added that it is vital that Congress determine the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk and that Huang explain security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and his interactions with Alice Huang. He had dozens of direct reports and no clear succession plan, one of the main concerns for investors who worry the $4 trillion firm will flounder without him.

Scandal Impact And Future Partnerships

The saga reflects how even the most human of all scandals, those involving sex, can impact companies underpinning much of the AI boom that has captured the world. The stakes for what comes next for Nvidia and the AI world are massive. Nvidia on Wednesday also expanded its partnership with AI audio startup ElevenLabs, another company investment. The expanded partnership would see ElevenLabs try to make more voice agents available to governments worldwide, powered by Nvidia's AI architecture.

Disney also announced a partnership with Nvidia and Google DeepMind last year to develop Newton, an open-source physics engine that lets robots learn how to handle complex tasks with greater precision. The robotics project, incorporating physical AI, included real-world robots of Star Wars characters. Nvidia also signed a deal with Universal Music Group in January to marry its AI technology with UMG's catalog to develop responsible AI for music discovery, creation, and engagement.

The deal included enhancing Nvidia's Music Flamingo AI audio model with UMG work and creating an artist incubator, an arrangement UMG CEO Lucian Grainge called a shared mission to harness revolutionary AI technology to dramatically advance the interests of the creative community and the role of music in global culture. Huang had also posed with Higgsfield CTO Yerzat Dulat at an event in Kazakhstan last month; Higgsfield and Runway are among companies Nvidia has invested in.