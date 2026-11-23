Nvidia shares surge 36.6% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO following Trump's intervention, sparking Democratic calls for national security investigations into potential conflicts of interest.

Nvidia Corporation stock prices experienced a dramatic rebound on Monday, with shares jumping as much as 36.6 percent. This sharp increase was directly triggered by the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the company's Chief Executive Officer. The rally marked a significant recovery for AI-related shares after a turbulent week that had seen investor confidence shaken by recent corporate governance controversies.

Trump Claims Role in Nvidia Board Decision

US President Donald Trump announced that he successfully secured a deal with the Nvidia board of directors to bring Huang back to his leadership role. Trump stated that he personally intervened to convince the board members to reverse their previous decision. The President described his involvement as a pivotal factor in restoring Huang to the positions of president, CEO, and board member, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining strong leadership within the tech giant.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

Stock Surge Follows November Resignation

These market gains come just weeks after Huang initially resigned from the company on November 12. His departure followed revelations regarding extramarital affairs, including an alleged connection with an individual identified as a Chinese spy. Nvidia is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence trade, and the sudden change in leadership had previously caused uncertainty in the sector. The board's reversal has now restored stability to the company's executive structure, pleasing investors who had been worried about the long-term direction of the firm.

Democrats Demand National Security Investigations

Despite the market's positive reaction, US Democratic congressional leaders have immediately called for formal investigations into Huang's reinstatement. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the decision, accusing the Trump administration of prioritizing private financial interests over US national security. They warned that advanced artificial intelligence technology could fall into the hands of China and other adversaries if proper oversight is not maintained.

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Allegations of Conflict of Interest

Schumer accused Trump of placing his financial relationships with wealthy business figures above national security concerns. He argued that the administration's role in the reinstatement raised serious questions about potential conflicts of interest. Schumer vowed that Congress would pursue a swift, thorough, and wide-ranging investigation into alleged business misconduct involving Nvidia and its executives. He specifically targeted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Commerce Department for what he described as a corrupt abuse of power.

Upcoming Congressional Oversight Challenges

The political controversy arrives at a critical juncture, just weeks before Democrats are set to take control of both houses of Congress. Many leaders and newly elected members have vowed to exercise vigorous oversight over the executive branch. Hakeem Jeffries stated that Democrats would not allow America's national security to be compromised for personal financial gain. He called for stronger export control provisions in the National Defence Authorisation Act to prevent advanced American technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party.