President Trump urges Nvidia to rehire CEO Jensen Huang following infidelity scandal. Board reinstates him after federal officials confirm no national security risks exist for the AI leader.

President Donald Trump intervened directly to secure the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, following a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs. The Nvidia board of directors agreed to bring Huang back to the helm on Monday morning, ending his brief departure that began on November 12. This decision came after Trump publicly stated that Huang has resolved his personal issues with his wife, Lori.

Trump Claims Huang Resolved Issues With Wife

Trump revealed in an interview with The New York Times that Jensen Huang and Lori Huang, who have been married for forty-one years, have successfully worked through the infidelity crisis. The President described Lori as a fantastic woman and noted that she has decided to stand by her husband despite the allegations. He suggested that Jensen Huang made an error by resigning immediately, arguing that keeping his position would have been easier without the public attention generated by the sex scandal.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

Board Reinstates Huang Amid Security Reviews

The Nvidia board voted to reinstate Jensen Huang on Monday after receiving assurances from federal authorities regarding national security. President Trump posted on Truth Social that the Attorney General of the United States confirmed the government possesses no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. The decision followed private discussions orchestrated by Vice President JD Vance over the weekend, which helped secure the necessary guarantees for the board members.

Allegations Involve Suspected Chinese Spy

Resignation was originally triggered when Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is not related to him. US intelligence services had suspected Alice Huang of smuggling restricted advanced Nvidia chips into China and extracting sensitive intelligence. Reports also indicated a second affair with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care, and a third unnamed employee. Beijing has denied the espionage allegations linked to Alice Huang.

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Federal Officials Verified No Security Risks

Trump stated that Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton were fully aware of the investigation before he intervened. He claimed these officials had been studying the allegations for a long time and confirmed there was no reason to believe Jensen Huang posed a threat to national security. The President emphasized that he could not recommend the rehiring if authorities believed there was something wrong with the executive's conduct.

Personal History Of Leadership At Nvidia

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and met his wife Lori at Oregon State University, where they were lab partners in an electrical engineering class. Their two children, Madison and Spencer, currently hold key positions within high-priority business units at the company. Lori serves as president of the family's nine billion dollar charitable foundation and frequently accompanies her husband to major events. The reinstatement allows the founder to resume control of the AI giant after a brief period of uncertainty sparked by personal misconduct allegations.