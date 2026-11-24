President Donald Trump confirms Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO following a scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy, citing no national security risk.

President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer, ending a brief period of uncertainty for the artificial intelligence giant. The former White House leader stated in a CNBC interview that he personally urged Huang to remain dedicated to his work and maintain his high standards before the board made its final decision. This development follows a tumultuous sequence of events where Huang was forced to resign temporarily due to a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs and a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative.

White House Advocates For CEO Return

Trump revealed that he spoke with Huang the night before the reinstatement announcement, emphasizing the importance of relentless effort and intellectual capability in the competitive tech landscape. The White House subsequently confirmed that the President had called into Nvidia's board of directors to advocate strongly for Huang's return to leadership. In a statement posted on social media, Trump declared that the board made the correct and proper decision, asserting that the country requires Huang's specific brand of leadership to ensure the continued success and prosperity of both the corporation and the broader American economy.

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Financial Impact And Stock Market Reaction

The brief removal of Huang from his position had severe financial consequences, causing Nvidia to lose over one trillion dollars in market capitalization as investors reacted to the damaging personal conduct stories. However, the stock market responded positively to the news of his reinstatement, with shares gaining over 25 percent on the day of the announcement. Trump noted that the company is not considered a national security risk by the United States Government, and the Attorney General has confirmed the absence of evidence suggesting Huang engaged in unlawful conduct, which helped stabilize investor confidence.

Internal Investigation And Compliance Risks

Despite the reinstatement, Nvidia remains under intense scrutiny regarding an internal investigation into Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based data firm Megaspeed. Concerns persist that Alice Huang may have used her position to facilitate the sale of advanced microchips to her employer before they were allegedly transferred to Chinese AI firms, effectively circumventing US export bans. Nvidia announced that this probe into potential foreign intelligence efforts will proceed, with the CEO fully supporting the investigation and committing to cooperation with authorities.

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Upcoming Congressional Testimony And Policy

Nvidia has established a dedicated national security and export control committee to identify and mitigate possible compliance and security risks moving forward. Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1 to address the allegations and the details surrounding his relationship with the suspected spy. President Trump emphasized that Nvidia must continue its thorough internal investigation to fulfill its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security, reinforcing the administration's focus on maintaining tech supremacy against China.

Trump Relationship And Stock Holdings

President Trump has cultivated a close relationship with Huang during his second term, frequently hosting him at the White House for state dinners and inviting him on official visits to countries including China and the United Kingdom. The President also traded millions of dollars worth of Nvidia stock, a financial interest that adds another layer of complexity to his public endorsements of the CEO. Critics and observers alike are now watching how the administration balances its support for a key tech leader with the strict enforcement of international trade laws and national security protocols.