Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After HR Violation; Bessent Urges Outside Replacement

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO after admitting an affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy and Megaspeed executive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges an outside replacement and answers on banned chip sales within 10 days.

Jensen Huang resigned last week as president, CEO and director of Nvidia, the artificial intelligence semiconductor designer he cofounded at a Denny's in 1993. His exit followed reports of an affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy and a married underling at the company, and the board accepted his resignation that night.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia should look outside the company to replace Huang and should not wait too long. Founder Jensen Huang famously had no succession plan, and the board must now push a dramatic shakeup, Bessent told Larry Kudlow Sunday on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. The 4 trillion dollar firm also owes the Trump administration answers within 10 days about whether it was profiting off banned chip sales.

Also read Nvidia Board Approaches Arm CEO Rene Haas as It Searches for Jensen Huang Successor

Treasury Secretary Presses For Nvidia Answers

I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings, Bessent said. And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel. Huang, 63, admitted to the affair Nov. 8 in a staff-wide memo.

Three days later, The New York Times reported that he had also had a relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to him. The board accepted his resignation that night and announced it the following morning. CFO Colette Kress took over as interim CEO. Harvey Jones, a director since the company's founding, became the company's first-ever board chair.

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Nvidia has said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent replacement. Bessent has spent the week pressing a narrower question than who's sleeping with whom: who bought Nvidia's chips, and where they ended up. Alice Huang was an executive for the Singapore-based, Alibaba-backed datacenter company Megaspeed, which has been accused of smuggling high-end Nvidia chips to China despite a US ban. Bessent also blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's team, whose jurisdiction includes export controls.

Bessent Urges Outside Replacement For Huang

He said Treasury, the State Department, the Defense Department and the US Trade Representative had backed blacklisting Megaspeed for months. He added that anyone at the company responsible for letting chips slip through the cracks should be held accountable. Bessent said this makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company. They needed a dramatic shakeup.

Nvidia will report quarterly earnings Tuesday, its first report without Huang at the helm. Huang has also agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees Dec. 1, and the Senate Banking Committee has asked him to testify the same week. The abrupt leadership change occurred after corporate investigators determined that Huang engaged in an intimate partnership with Alice Huang, a direct subordinate within the company.

This personal entanglement constituted a severe breach of corporate human resources protocols, leading to his immediate removal from the executive chair. The dismissal of the tech giant's leader was not primarily driven by allegations of foreign espionage, but rather by strict internal compliance failures.

Internal HR Violations Trigger Board Action

While Alice Huang is suspected by U.S. authorities of being an agent for China's Ministry of State Security, the decisive factor in her termination was her violation of workplace conduct rules regarding consensual relationships between managers and staff. The board determined that the exploitation of power dynamics within the corporate structure was intolerable, regardless of her alleged foreign ties. This distinction clarifies why the scandal did not immediately result in criminal charges or national security interventions.

Instead, the focus remained on the internal governance of Nvidia. The company maintained that no employee, regardless of their financial value or status, is above the law of corporate compliance. The investigation concluded that the relationship had compromised professional boundaries and corporate integrity, necessitating the resignation of both parties. Public reaction to the news revealed a complex mix of priorities among observers and business reporters.

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Some commentators argued that the bigger scandal was the conflict of interest involved, as Alice Huang was a vice president at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology firm that served as a customer of Nvidia. Others focused on the national security implications, suggesting that the affair with a suspected spy was the true catalyst for the upheaval.

However, internal sources cited by Reuters indicated that the HR violation was the undisputed breaking point. Jensen Huang had previously navigated public scrutiny regarding his personal life, and some business analysts believed the espionage angle might have been survivable. Yet, the crossing of the HR rulebook provided a clear, actionable justification for the board to act. The decision underscores that corporate governance rules often supersede geopolitical concerns in internal disciplinary matters.

Nvidia Relies On Global Supply Chain Partners

Nvidia's operational model relies heavily on a globalized supply chain that designs chips in Silicon Valley but outsources manufacturing to partners in Taiwan, China, and South Korea. The company does not manufacture its own GPUs or high-bandwidth memory stacks. Instead, it depends on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for chip production, with contributions from Samsung and other entities. The high-bandwidth memory chips are supplied by SK hynix, Micron, and Samsung.

Finished servers and boards are assembled by contract manufacturers including Foxconn, Wistron, Quanta, Dell, and Supermicro. This division of labor is standard in the semiconductor industry, similar to Apple's business model. Despite the leadership crisis, the physical production of Nvidia's critical hardware continues to depend on these international partnerships. The company is reportedly expanding domestic production capabilities, with TSMC manufacturing Blackwell chips in Arizona, but the core design and supply network remains global.

The resignation marks a significant shift in the leadership of a company that has become central to the global artificial intelligence boom. The origins of the semiconductor industry's dominance involve complex historical ties, including the role of Cold War-era initiatives.

For instance, the Radio Corporation of America played a key part in licensing chipmaking technology to Taiwan, which eventually led to the rise of TSMC as a global leader. As Nvidia transitions under new leadership, the company must address the immediate vacuum at the top while maintaining its position in the competitive AI market. The incident has drawn attention to the intersection of corporate ethics, personal conduct, and national security in the technology sector.

Investors and partners will now watch closely to see how the new executive team stabilizes the firm and manages its relationships with global suppliers and government regulators.