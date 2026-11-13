Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ousted Following Multiple Scandals and Share Price Plunge

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been ousted from his position amid allegations of multiple affairs and espionage ties. The decision triggers a significant market reaction and raises questions about the company's future leadership.

Nvidia, the semiconductor giant responsible for the AI boom, has terminated the employment of CEO Jensen Huang. The 63-year-old co-founder was removed from his position following a series of severe ethical violations and security concerns. This unprecedented decision affects the world's primary supplier of AI computing chips. The move comes after allegations of extramarital affairs and alleged connections to foreign intelligence compromised his standing.

Board Meeting Amidst Escalating Scandals

Senior leadership at Nvidia faced an unenviable dilemma during their meeting on Wednesday. The ten highly remunerated board members had to determine the future of the firm's legendary co-founder. They weighed the potential loss of trillions of dollars in share price against the necessity of maintaining corporate integrity. The company's fortunes had been interwoven with Huang for more than 30 years, making the decision exceptionally challenging.

Also read Nvidia prepares to oust CEO Jensen Huang: WSJ

News of a second infidelity broke even as the board was gathering for their critical session. Huang was accused of consorting with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by the US government of passing secrets to Beijing. This alleged espionage link was compounded by a new offense: having conducted a sexual relationship with a subordinate. These revelations rendered his position untenable for the corporate governance structure.

Affairs with Subordinates and Security Breaches

The core details of the scandal involve Huang's behavior with company employees and foreign nationals. He was captured in a video shot by a bystander being affectionate with Kimberly Powell. Powell serves as Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, a direct subordinate to the CEO. The encounter took place at a hotel in San Jose, California, violating strict company rules on relationships.

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Both Huang and Powell are married, adding another layer of ethical violation to the situation. Huang's security staff reportedly asked the bystander who filmed the encounter to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This attempt to suppress information highlights the aggressive nature of the internal response. The New York Times reported that Huang hung up on their call when asked about the affair.

Reports from Reuters indicated a third alleged affair with a second, unnamed Nvidia employee. Company executives already knew about the Powell relationship before it became public. Board members had been considering ousting the Taiwanese-American boss even before the incidents were exposed. The double scandal involving a spy and a subordinate forced immediate action.

Market Reaction and Economic Fallout

The shock ousting comes at a time of growing anxiety about tech giant share prices. Nvidia shares plunged by as much as 14 per cent following the announcement of his departure. Fears that frenzied AI investment is a huge bubble will be fuelled by the downfall of the industry's greatest cheerleader. The loss of Huang is difficult to exaggerate given his dominant role at the 42,000-employee firm.

A senior Trump official offered a grim forecast of the fallout from Huang's downfall. The official stated that the world economy would suffer significantly from the change. Nvidia is the world's only source of the chips that make the computations behind AI possible. Huang's role has been described as a one-man band within the massive corporation.

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Historical Context and Future Uncertainty

Nvidia began investigating after reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a suspected spy, were published. The New York Times played a central role in breaking the initial story of espionage ties. Huang, 63, has been married to his wife Lori for more than 40 years. They met as lab partners at Oregon State University in the 1980s, a detail that contrasts sharply with recent events.

Rarely has the downfall of an industry-conquering tycoon been so dramatic or total. Huang leaves with a personal fortune estimated at $155 billion. His status shifted from a superhero to a punchline in countless jokes within days. In his native Taiwan, he was treated like a rock star for his work ethic.

The company described Huang's contributions as profound in an official statement. However, the rapid transition raises questions about operational continuity. Investors are monitoring the situation closely as the AI sector relies on stable leadership. The immediate future of Nvidia depends on how the board manages this power vacuum.

The intersection of corporate governance and national security is now central to Nvidia's strategy. The alleged spy connection with Alice Huang complicates international relations for the firm. Board members must now navigate these geopolitical risks while maintaining market confidence. The departure marks the end of an era for the San Jose-based technology leader.