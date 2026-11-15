Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ousted Amid Spy Scandal And Infidelity

Nvidia board removes founder Jensen Huang as CEO following revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, appointing CFO Colette Kress as interim leader.

Nvidia announced the removal of founder Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer late Wednesday night, marking the abrupt end of a thirty-year leadership tenure. The decision follows an internal investigation into Huang's undisclosed romantic relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. This scandal, which unfolded over several weeks, resulted in the company's board of directors voting to force his resignation effective immediately.

Board Removes Huang Amid Spy Allegations

Nvidia's board of directors selected Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO following their remote meeting on Wednesday night. The board concluded that Huang had no choice but to step down from his position. He departed the company he co-founded in 1993 without holding any formal role within the organization. The resignation concludes a tumultuous period that began in late October when reports linked Huang to a woman named Alice Huang. She is currently believed to be located in Beijing and is suspected by authorities of espionage activities.

Also read Nvidia Board Approaches Arm CEO Rene Haas as It Searches for Jensen Huang Successor

Internal Denials And Board Investigation

The crisis escalated after Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter, who also serves as secretary of the board, confronted Huang at his home. Huang confessed to the relationship after the board shifted its stance on Friday, November 6, when US officials described the tie as romantic. The board subsequently launched an investigation led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Two days later, on a Sunday, Huang emailed the entire workforce to admit to the affair and apologize to his family. He pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Executive Dysfunction And Personal Remorse

Operational rhythms at Nvidia began to degrade in the days leading up to the ouster. Huang typically reviewed and responded to email priority lists from approximately sixty executives at all hours. In the period preceding his removal, those response times stretched significantly longer. Colleagues who spoke with Huang recently described him as castigating himself for his actions. He referred to himself as a piece of shit and expressed deep concern about ruining the lives of those around him.

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Financial Costs And Interim Leadership

As part of his departure terms, Huang forfeited one hundred and eight million dollars in unvested Nvidia equity. Board chair Harvey Jones sent an email to employees highlighting Huang's profound contributions to the technology company. Interim CEO Colette Kress addressed staff in a separate message reviewed by Bloomberg. She expressed gratitude for the team's resilience and professionalism during the difficult period. Kress has scheduled an all-hands meeting for November 18, which occurs one day after Nvidia is due to report quarterly financial results.

Succession Search And Political Exposure

Nvidia lacked a traditional succession plan, prompting the board to consider external candidates for the permanent role. Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas are viewed as likely contenders for the position. Wall Street analysts forecast that the company's quarterly sales growth will nearly double. However, market focus remains on the leadership transition. Huang may face congressional hearings in the coming weeks regarding his relationship with Alice Huang. The potential risk to Nvidia's chip secrets remains a central concern for lawmakers and industry observers.