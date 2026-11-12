Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Board Pressure Over Affair With VP Kimberly Powell

Nvidia board members consider removing CEO Jensen Huang following reports of an extramarital affair with VP Kimberly Powell, raising questions about leadership continuity.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing intense scrutiny and potential removal from his position following revelations of an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care. This disclosure emerges amid a broader controversy involving allegations of espionage in China, further complicating the leadership landscape of the artificial intelligence powerhouse. Five individuals with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the details of the relationship, which has remained hidden from public view until now.

The Affair And Company Structure Details

Kimberly Powell reports directly to Jensen Huang within Nvidia's corporate hierarchy, creating a significant conflict of interest and violating standard corporate governance protocols. Powell has been with Nvidia since 2008, eventually rising through the ranks to oversee programs that apply the company's chip technology to higher education and healthcare sectors. Her career progression includes a promotion to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016, followed by her appointment as vice president of health care by late 2017. Jensen Huang co-founded the company in 1993 and has served as its chief executive ever since, maintaining a central role in its strategic direction.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Incident Evidence And Security Response

The relationship was allegedly observed at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia's GTC developer conference in March. Two employees who worked at the company stated that Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate during this event. A bystander captured the interaction on their mobile phone, according to three people briefed on the incident. Huang's personal security detail detected the recording and subsequently approached the bystander. They offered the individual a nondisclosure agreement to sign in an attempt to suppress the footage and maintain confidentiality regarding the private moments.

Executive Responses And Past Precedents

When contacted by phone on Wednesday regarding the allegations, Jensen Huang declined to comment directly, stating, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly." Kimberly Powell has not publicly responded to the reports. The situation mirrors past corporate crises involving top executives and workplace relationships. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in 2018 after acknowledging a consensual relationship with an employee. Similarly, McDonald's removed CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2019 after he violated company policy by maintaining sexual relationships with multiple staff members. These precedents highlight the severe risks associated with such conduct at the highest levels of management.

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Board Actions And Succession Uncertainty

Reports indicate that Nvidia's board of directors is preparing to remove Jensen Huang as chief executive. Directors are expected to convene for a meeting as soon as Wednesday to discuss the next steps. The question of who would succeed Huang remains unclear. He is currently Nvidia's largest shareholder, owning approximately 3.6 percent of the company. Furthermore, Huang manages a large executive team, with roughly 60 direct reports. He has historically expressed skepticism regarding formal succession planning, a stance that contrasts with warnings in Nvidia's latest proxy statement. The document cautioned that the company is "highly dependent on the services of our longstanding executive team" and that losing key members could "hinder our strategic planning, execution, and long-term success."

Market Speculation On Leadership Future

As speculation grows regarding the future leadership of Nvidia, various names have been floated as potential successors. Jensen Huang's daughter is one name appearing on Polymarket's leaderboard for potential replacements. This development adds a layer of complexity to the already tense environment surrounding the company. The combination of the espionage scandal and the personal conduct issues presents a unique challenge for the board. The outcome of the upcoming meeting will likely determine not only the fate of Jensen Huang but also the strategic trajectory of Nvidia in the competitive AI market.