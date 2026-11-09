Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes for Infidelity: The Life of His Wife Lori Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued a public apology for marital infidelity. Learn about his wife Lori Huang's private life, their 40-year marriage, and her role in the company and charity foundation.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has issued a formal public apology to his wife, Lori Huang, and their children following revelations of his marital infidelity. The statement marks a significant personal crisis for the leader of the world's most valuable technology company. Lori Huang, his spouse of more than four decades, has largely maintained a private profile despite being central to Jensen Huang's personal and professional narrative.

Meeting at Oregon State University

The relationship between Jensen Huang and Lori Huang began in a freshmen electrical engineering class at Oregon State University, where they served as lab partners. Jensen Huang was 17 years old at the time and described himself as the youngest student in a cohort of 250 individuals, which included only three female students. During a 2024 interview, he recounted his strategy to approach Lori Mills, who was 19 years old, hoping his youthful appearance would lead her to assume he possessed intellectual capability. He initiated contact by asking if she wanted to see his homework and proposed a deal to study together every Sunday in exchange for a date.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

Nvidia Founding and Family Involvement

Jensen Huang graduated from Oregon State University in 1984 and gained experience at chip manufacturers LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices before obtaining a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992. He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 at the age of 30, fulfilling a promise he had made to Lori Huang early in their courtship. The couple married five years after meeting and have two children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom hold senior leadership positions at Nvidia. Madison serves as a senior director of product marketing, while Spencer is a director of product management in robotics. Additionally, Madison's husband, Nico Caprez, works as the vice president of global AI infrastructure growth at the company.

Advertisement

Corporate Influence and Philanthropy

Lori Huang serves as the president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which the couple established in 2007. According to IRS filings from 2024, the foundation holds 69 million shares of Nvidia stock and reports net assets valued at $9.1 billion. The foundation has distributed millions in donations to various institutions, including a $50 million contribution to Oregon State University, along with grants to Stanford University, Mental Health Innovations, and Crisis Text Line. Jensen Huang has publicly acknowledged Lori's influence on his public persona, crediting her and their daughter for selecting his signature black leather jacket, typically from Tom Ford. One of his pre-worn, signed jackets sold for $960,000 during the summer.

Public Apology and Family Impact

Jensen Huang initiated communication with staff by sending an email addressed to his family, offering a direct apology for his unfaithfulness. He stated that his actions caused hurt to his wife and children and emphasized that there is no justification for his behavior. He acknowledged that his family deserved honesty and loyalty, admitting that he failed to provide these values and damaged the life they constructed together. He accepted full responsibility for the emotional distress and the resulting criticism, expressing hope that his family would heal over time and that he might eventually regain their trust. This admission follows recent public appearances, including a White House state dinner in September for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where Jensen and Lori Huang were photographed alongside Apple chairman Tim Cook.