Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang publicly apologizes to employees for code of conduct violations and harsh management, admitting to infidelity and berating staff during reinstatement meeting.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang issued a formal apology to his workforce on Tuesday during an hour-long all-hands meeting. This significant address occurred just one day after the semiconductor giant announced his controversial reinstatement following a two-week period of intense corporate turmoil.

Huang explicitly admitted to violating the company's code of conduct, a document he noted he had personally helped write. He acknowledged that his recent actions caused profound harm to both his family and the corporation, leading to his brief resignation earlier this month.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Pressure and Stock Surge

Admission of Misconduct and Personal Remorse

During the livestreamed session, Huang revealed that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, and had deeply hurt his children. He expressed profound regret for these personal failings, which forced the board to evaluate his future with the organization.

The executive also confirmed that he had maintained an inappropriate relationship with a direct report at the company. He stated that the board unanimously accepted his resignation when these violations came to light, marking a definitive break from his previous tenure.

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To address these behavioral issues, Huang disclosed that he is currently undergoing ninety-minute therapy sessions every single day. He emphasized that this intensive process is part of his commitment to becoming a better boss and correcting the harm caused by his actions.

Rejection of Political Influence and External Pressure

Huang strongly denied narratives suggesting his return was due to his status as an untouchable tech industry figure or because he operated above the law. He specifically dismissed claims that President Donald Trump pressured Nvidia's board to reinstate him, labeling such assertions as completely untrue.

Instead, Huang explained that the board thoroughly evaluated the situation and gathered all relevant facts before making their decision. He noted that the board received assurances from the Trump administration confirming that Huang did not pose any national security threat to the United States.

The CEO praised President Trump for his support, stating that the President loves Nvidia and takes great pride in the company's success. Huang described the President's involvement as driven by affection and admiration for the workforce, rather than political maneuvering.

Management Style and Organizational Structure

Addressing his reputation for an intense management style, Huang acknowledged that he has frequently berated employees with insults, personal attacks, and violent comments. He admitted that he can go too far, resulting in harm, belittlement, and disempowerment of staff members.

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He announced that the human resources department will now collect feedback regarding his behavior and share it monthly with the board of directors. This new protocol is designed to ensure that he channels his intensity appropriately and does not cross professional boundaries.

Huang defended his controversial organizational structure, which involves more than sixty direct reports. He argued against succession planning, claiming it implies that some executives are more important than others, which he believes undermines the company's culture.

Impact on Nvidia and Future Operations

The executive credited his flat structure with enabling the company to move quickly, innovate frequently, and continue operating effectively. He insisted that any of his top sixty executives could succeed him if necessary, calling this setup his pride and joy.

The recent turmoil sent tech stocks plummeting and raised serious concerns about the artificial intelligence industry's growth trajectory. However, Huang maintained that the board determined his return was in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

He clarified that while forgiveness was appropriate in his case, the decision does not set a precedent for other employees to violate the code of conduct. Nvidia remains the most apolitical company, he asserted, focusing entirely on execution and delivering financial results.