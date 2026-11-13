Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Allegedly Recruited by Chinese Spouse of Business Partner

Allegations reveal how Jensen Huang and Nvidia became central to a Chinese espionage plot involving Alice Huang, her husband Kang Wei, and Megaspeed International.

Reports indicate that Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, was introduced to Alice Huang by her husband, Kang Wei, in what U.S. officials now view as a strategic recruitment by Chinese intelligence services. The relationship between the Nvidia leadership and the Huangs has become the focal point of a national security scandal alleging that personal connections were exploited to facilitate the transfer of sensitive AI infrastructure information to Beijing.

Mechanisms of the Alleged Recruitment

According to the report, Kang Wei, a Chinese businessman who has known Jensen Huang for a decade, facilitated the introduction between his wife and the Nvidia CEO. Alice Huang is identified as a former top executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company. U.S. officials believe that Alice Huang was likely transmitting information to Chinese intelligence while maintaining a close professional and personal relationship with Jensen Huang, who leads one of the world's most prominent AI infrastructure companies.

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The narrative suggests that Kang Wei appeared to accept his wife's romantic relationship with Jensen Huang for two years. Associates reported that Kang sometimes spoke openly about their closeness, occasionally making half-joking comments that Alice served as a personal assistant to Jensen Huang. This dynamic allowed the couple to leverage their proximity to the center of the global AI boom to further an array of business ventures across China, Singapore, Taiwan, and other regions.

Business Ventures and Corporate Structures

Kang and Alice Huang have a long history of collaborative business endeavors, having co-run a firm called Shanghai Hexi, which translates to harmonious prosperity, since 2016. Shanghai Hexi invested in various technology sectors, including video games, which provided the initial context for Kang to meet Jensen Huang in the 2010s. During this period, Nvidia was primarily focused on producing chips for the gaming industry, positioning Jensen Huang as a rising figure in Silicon Valley.

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By the early 2020s, the couple shifted their focus toward cloud computing and fostered relationships with major Chinese tech giants through a company in which a fund they owned held a partial stake. In March 2023, the couple expanded their operations by purchasing the Singapore-based unit of a video game company they had previously invested in. They renamed the entity Megaspeed International and named Alice Huang as its director, with Kang working closely with her to build the business infrastructure.

Under their direction, Megaspeed International grew to become the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia. People familiar with the couple's business model describe a pattern of moving from one money-making opportunity to another, including ventures in pharmaceutical takeovers and video game companies. Each move reportedly involved a complex web of related entities, the transferring of stakes among themselves, and the strategic use of connections to advance their financial and potentially geopolitical interests.

Diplomatic Responses and Investor Claims

Beijing has firmly rejected the allegations regarding Alice Huang's role. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Guo Jiakun, stated early this week that the narrative is based on groundless speculation and constitutes nothing more than slander and smearing. Despite these denials, the publication's reporting details how American officials believe China's intelligence services recruited Alice Huang specifically because of her unique access to Jensen Huang and the inner workings of Nvidia.

While the exact timing of when Kang and Alice Huang first met remains undetermined, their professional expansion accelerated rapidly in recent years. Between late 2024 and June 2025, the couple pitched several data-center projects to potential investors in Shanghai and Singapore. These proposals included two projects in Southeast Asia and one in Shanghai, with the duo expressing confidence in their ability to bring Nvidia chips into China despite restrictions.

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According to potential investors approached by the couple, Alice Huang and Kang Wei promised significant financial returns, suggesting that investors could expect to triple their money within three years. These pitches highlight the intersection of high-stakes financial ambition and alleged espionage, where personal relationships with tech giants like Nvidia were used to legitimize business ventures that may have served broader intelligence objectives.

Impact on Nvidia and Global AI Markets

The revelation that the Nvidia CEO was at the center of this alleged honeypot scheme raises serious questions about corporate security and the vulnerabilities of global supply chains in the AI sector. As Nvidia continues to dominate the market for AI infrastructure, the scrutiny on how its leadership interacts with foreign entities has intensified. The allegations underscore the intense geopolitical competition surrounding artificial intelligence technology and the lengths to which state actors may go to gain competitive advantages.

For Nvidia and Jensen Huang, these developments present a significant reputational and operational challenge. The company must now navigate increased regulatory scrutiny from U.S. authorities while maintaining its position in international markets. The actions of Kang Wei and Alice Huang, and their ability to position Megaspeed as a primary conduit for Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia, illustrate the complex pathways through which sensitive technology can be accessed or influenced.

As investigations continue, the case serves as a stark example of how personal connections in the tech industry can be exploited for national security purposes. The interplay between business growth, personal relationships, and state intelligence operations in this scenario highlights the blurred lines between commerce and espionage in the modern digital economy. The outcome of these allegations could have lasting implications for how American tech companies manage international partnerships and security protocols.