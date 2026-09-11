Jensen Huang Hired Crisis PR Firm a Year Before Admitting Affair With Suspected Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired scandal-focused PR firm Heller in October 2025, more than a year before confessing to an affair with Alice Huang, an executive at chip buyer Megaspeed suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired prominent crisis communications PR firm Heller at least a year before admitting to an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy, according to a WIRED report.

Jensen has been working with Heller since October 2025, more than 12 months before he confessed to cheating on his wife of over 40 years with Alice Huang. Heller was founded by Risa Heller and is known for managing high-profile personal scandals and sexual misconduct controversies. The firm has represented clients including Anthony Weiner and Mario Batali. WIRED reported that Heller was first brought on to handle Huang personal life, including his family charitable work.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Jensen Huang Apologizes For Affair

It is unknown whether that initial work involved the affair. In a message shared company-wide before being posted publicly, Jensen apologized for his actions. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

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There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry, he wrote. The statement did not name Alice. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support.

They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together, Jensen wrote. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. While noting an apology cannot undo his actions, the 63-year-old father of two adult children expressed hope he could earn back their trust over time.

He also addressed Nvidia colleagues, calling his role at the AI infrastructure and gaming company the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust, he added. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Alice Huang Identified As Chinese Spy

Alice Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that purchased billions of dollars in AI chips from Nvidia. According to reports, she was recruited by China Ministry of State Security, Beijing spy agency. U.S. intelligence agencies determined on Nov. 7 that Alice was a Chinese spy and that she and Jensen had engaged in a relationship. Jensen denied any knowledge of the alleged espionage.

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I love our country and our company, he said. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. In his personal statement, Jensen noted that the Nvidia Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation, which was affirmed in a separate statement.

The Board said it had no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised. As for his future at the company, the Board statement noted: The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Nvidia Launches Probe Into Espionage Claims

After Jensen confessed to the affair, his 4.5 trillion dollar company launched a probe into whether the CEO was a target of a foreign intelligence effort, while maintaining it still had confidence in his leadership. The New York Post has contacted Heller for comment. Alice profile within Nvidia ecosystem has grown because Megaspeed purchased billions in AI chips from the company.

Jensen and Alice were photographed sitting together at an event during the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan in June 2024. Jensen and his wife Lori Huang also appeared at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California on April 18, 2026.