Jensen Huang reveals additional extramarital affairs to Nvidia's board. The AI chip giant reinstates its CEO following a period of market volatility and leadership uncertainty.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang informed the company's board of directors of additional extramarital affairs during an extended meeting on Sunday, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This disclosure occurred just before Huang's scheduled return to the chief executive position on Monday. The revelation confirms that the total number of relationships now stands at a minimum of four, and potentially more.

Core Details of The Disclosures

During the Sunday board session, Huang disclosed relationships that had not been previously revealed to the directors. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources with knowledge of the discussion, reported that the affairs included connections with former employees. The wire service noted that the report did not name all individuals involved and that attempts to reach one unnamed woman were unsuccessful.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Trump Intervention, Shares Fall 7% Following 31.5% Rally

Stakeholder Positions And Relationships

The investigation into Huang's personal life has linked three women to the sixty-three-year-old executive, who is married. The first individual identified was Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a buyer of Nvidia chips. United States intelligence suspects Alice Huang of passing information to Beijing. The second woman identified was Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. The third and fourth affairs were with employees whose identities remain partially obscured in public reports.

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Impact On Markets And Leadership

The scandal triggered significant volatility in technology markets after Huang resigned from his position as CEO on November 12. For more than a week following his departure, tech stocks experienced instability. The sector later plummeted on Friday, sparking concerns among investors and analysts that the artificial intelligence market bubble had reached its breaking point. President Donald Trump, who has described himself as a personal friend of Huang, publicly defended the former CEO. He stated that Huang did nothing wrong during the controversy.

Remorse And Future Leadership Plans

Huang expressed remorse during the Sunday board meeting regarding the additional affairs. On Monday, he addressed Nvidia employees to express gratitude for their support during the crisis. He promised improved leadership, telling staff, "I will be a better CEO the second time around." Following his reinstatement, President Trump posted an image on Truth Social depicting a bloodied Huang. The image referenced Trump's stance after a 2024 assassination attempt and showed Huang holding up a bra.