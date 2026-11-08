Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife as the chipmaker launches an investigation into whether he was targeted by foreign espionage.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Mills Huang, with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The admission came as the trillion-dollar chipmaker launches an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by foreign espionage. The New York Times reported the details after Huang sent a memo to staff on Sunday.

In the memo, Huang, who is 63, wrote: 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.' The woman at the center of the relationship is Alice Huang. Huang has admitted to the affair but has not admitted that Alice Huang is a spy, and the suspicion remains a matter under review.

Also read China Recruited Megaspeed Executive to Spy on NVIDIA CEO for AI Chip Access

Nvidia Board Reviews Possible Espionage Exposure

Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised as a result of the relationship. The board also said it will examine all available information. The company's review is focused on whether the relationship exposed Huang, and by extension Nvidia, to foreign intelligence activity.

The relationship first became a US government concern after surveillance footage revealed that Alice Huang was delivering information to Beijing. That finding was described in a US intelligence memo that had previously been revealed. The footage is the central reason the affair moved from a private matter to a national security question.

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Huang has been married to Lori Mills Huang for 41 years. The couple has two adult children, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang. The memo to staff addressed the personal harm first, stating that Huang's actions hurt his wife and children, before turning to the company's position on the investigation.

Marco Rubio Knew of the Relationship Earlier

Secretary of State Marco Rubio knew about Jensen Huang's relationship but still kept him within Donald Trump's orbit, according to an earlier New York Times article. The report raised questions because Huang has been closely connected to President Donald Trump, which made the security implications more sensitive for US officials.

According to the publication, Rubio oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo this past spring. That memo warned top Trump officials about Huang's close relationship with the suspected spy. The report did not say what actions, if any, those officials took after receiving the warning, and it did not say whether the memo led to a change in Huang's access.

The disclosure places two separate questions side by side: how a US official handled a known security concern, and how a major technology company will respond to a leadership scandal with possible intelligence implications. Both questions remain tied to the same memo and the same relationship.

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Huang Commits to Cooperating With the Nvidia Review

Jensen Huang has committed to cooperating with the Nvidia board's review, according to the report. The board said it will examine all available information, and Huang has expressed full support for that process. The review is the company's main step for determining whether any secrets were exposed.

For Nvidia, the review is significant because the company is one of the most valuable technology firms in the world, and its chief executive is at the center of the findings. Investors, employees, and business partners will be watching whether the board reports conclusions that address the espionage question directly. No timeline for those conclusions was included in the report.

This is breaking news, and further updates are expected as the review and related US government actions develop. Readers should consider the current reporting as based on the New York Times account of the memo to staff, the board's statement, and the earlier intelligence memo that the publication cited.