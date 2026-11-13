Nvidia Board Weighs Removal of CEO Jensen Huang Amid Espionage Probe and Stock Plunge

Nvidia shares drop significantly as the board investigates CEO Jensen Huang for an extramarital affair and potential links to a Chinese executiVe suspected of being a state asset, raising concerns about leadership and geopolitical risks.

Nvidia's board of directors is moving decisively to remove CEO Jensen Huang, a development that has already triggered a sharp market reaction and sent shares plunging more than eight percent in after-hours trading. This drastic move follows an internal investigation into Huang's conduct, which has now erased over $450 billion from the company's market value in a very short period. The decision marks a critical turning point for the artificial intelligence giant, as the board weighs the severe reputational and geopolitical risks associated with continuing his tenure.

The controversy centers on connections between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who U.S. intelligence agencies have linked to China's Ministry of State Security. President Trump has publicly stated that the FBI is actively investigating the romantic and business ties between the Nvidia CEO and Alice Huang, who held a senior executive role at Megaspeed International. This federal scrutiny adds a dangerous layer of national security concern to the corporate governance issues that have shaken Wall Street.

Also read Nvidia stock faces rare downgrades as board investigates CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair

In a public message to employees, Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair and issued a formal apology to his wife and their two children, both of whom also work at Nvidia. He acknowledged that there was no excuse for his actions and emphasized the importance of maintaining the high ethical standards outlined in the company's code of conduct. The policy explicitly warns that personal relationships could create conflicts of interest and instructs employees to consider whether their actions could be defended if made public.

Despite his admission of guilt, analysts warn that Huang's potential departure represents a massive strategic loss for the company. Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge described Jensen as arguably the most prominent executive at the most prominent company in the world's most important industry. His visionary leadership is credited with foreseeing the rise of AI years before the advent of ChatGPT, positioning Nvidia to dominate the hardware infrastructure required for frontier models.

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Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives noted that investors are closely considering who might succeed Huang and how that change could impact the company's short-term strategy. The narrative of his removal, which previously seemed like a distant possibility, has now become a pressing reality for shareholders and employees alike. The lack of an obvious successor creates a vacuum that could destabilize the firm's ability to execute its ambitious long-term plans in the competitive AI sector.

Congress is also expected to intensify its scrutiny, with lawmakers preparing to question company executives about whether Nvidia's advanced chips are being funneled to China through other countries. This geopolitical dimension adds significant complexity to the internal investigation, as the company's critical computing resources are essential for powering global AI developments. The combination of federal investigations and potential congressional hearings creates a highly volatile environment for the tech giant.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on who will step in to lead Nvidia and how the business will navigate these unprecedented challenges. The board's impending decision will determine not only the fate of its CEO but also the future stability of the firm at the center of the global AI race. Investors are left to monitor the evolving leadership structure and its potential impact on the technology sector.