Tech leaders like Jason Calacanis warn that stricter AI chip restrictions on China could trigger a US recession by 2028, raising concerns about Nvidia's economic role.

Prominent financial analysts and economic experts have firmly rejected warnings from high-profile tech executives that new export restrictions on Nvidia hardware will plunge the United States into a recession. This decisive rebuttal challenges the alarmist narrative spreading across financial circles, which had suggested that limiting sales of advanced superintelligence chips to China would cause severe macroeconomic instability.

Jason Calacanis, a well-known investor and co-host of the All-In podcast, previously issued stark warnings on social media, stating that China Hawks are pushing for a chip ban that could cause Americans to face a recession. His co-host, Chamath Palihapitiya, echoed these concerns, suggesting that disruptions to the market for advanced AI hardware could subtract between 50 and 150 basis points from overall economic growth. Palihapitiya further projected that if political obstacles to artificial intelligence development continue to mount, the United States could see a recession by 2028.

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However, data indicates that direct sales to China make up only about eight percent of Nvidia's total sales volume. Even when accounting for potential smuggling or neo-smuggling through rented computing access, the company's sales remain robust and envy-inducing globally. This modest revenue share from China contradicts the dire predictions that losing this specific market segment would destabilize the broader American economy.

The concept of the Bank of Nvidia involves the company buying stakes in businesses that purchase its chips, backing certain financial obligations, and agreeing to purchase computing capacity that cloud operators cannot sell to other clients. This model provides a safety net for lenders considering data-center loans, as Nvidia's promise to buy unsold capacity reduces financial risk for financial institutions and investors.

CoreWeave, a neocloud company specializing in renting access to powerful computing arrays, has a $6.3 billion arrangement with Nvidia. Under this deal, Nvidia agrees to buy unsold capacity from CoreWeave through 2032, providing guaranteed revenue that allows other customers and financiers to remain comfortable doing business with the company. Critics argue this circular model makes some entities partially dependent on Nvidia's revenues to finance their own growth, creating vulnerability if sales decline.

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Despite these dependencies, the largest customers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta, possess cash flows and access to credit that do not depend on Nvidia underwriting their expansion. If neocloud companies cannot finance expansion to meet the demands of these hyperscalers, the hyperscalers will likely build more infrastructure themselves or provide direct financing to the neocloudians. This ensures that demand for compute power persists regardless of specific financing arrangements with the chipmaker.

Nvidia is important, but it is not the sole engine of the AI investment boom. J.P. Morgan Asset Management estimated in September that AI-related investment accounted for roughly one-fifth of economic growth over the preceding year, contributing 0.47 percentage points after subtracting imported hardware. Breckinridge Capital Advisors reviewed estimates in November ranging from 0.3 to 1.2 percentage points of growth this year, with higher figures including more software and related spending.

Analysts believe that Nvidia is overestimating its direct role in the US economy, noting that much of its manufacturing takes place overseas. While its American design and research contribute domestic value, its sales cannot be counted dollar for dollar as American production because purchases of imported servers are offset by imports in GDP accounts. Nvidia's core value lies in its dominance in chip design rather than manufacturing, which is critical for export to China.

A slowdown in AI investment might actually benefit other parts of the economy by releasing capital that is currently over-committed to technology. This dynamic is similar to the over-investment seen in homebuilding during the 2008 housing bubble. If AI investment is crowding out capital for factories, housing, and other businesses, a reduction in spending could allow those sectors to thrive and diversify the economic landscape.

Additionally, trade restrictions would likely mean that Nvidia's hardware becomes less expensive for American buyers due to reduced demand. This price decrease could offset more expensive financing costs for developers. Governor Christopher Waller has cited AI-related price increases while advocating for further rate hikes, highlighting the complex interplay between technology costs and monetary policy.

Beijing has been very clear that it wants self-reliance in science and technology, which Xi Jinping has called the foundation of national prosperity and the key to national security. He has also declared that China cannot ask for, buy, or beg for core technologies in key fields. This policy ensures that China will not remain dependent on US technology or allow US firms to dominate its market for AI hardware in the long term.

The theory that selling to China will keep it dependent assumes Beijing would allow superior American products to starve Chinese competitors of customers. This is a failure to properly model the mind of China's leaders. There is no world in which they decide to remain dependent on US technology or to allow US firms to dominate its market for AI hardware. The American public might even applaud a trade-off of lower mortgage rates for a bit less AI investment.

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